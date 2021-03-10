Sean Paul Brings Live Beach Concert From Jamaica To Virtual Venue





For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://link.dreamstage.live/SeanPaul. Tickets retail for $14.99 for a single ticket through March 12, and increase to $19.99 for a single ticket until performance day. Commemorative poster and ticket bundle will be available online as well. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the brink of releasing his highly anticipated Live N Livin, Grammy-winning hitmaker Sean Paul will bring his distinct voice, catchy rhythms, and dancehall and reggae vibes to live streaming platform Dreamstage, marking his first show of the year. He will perform live from the sandy beaches of Jamaica on Saturday, April 10 at 4:00pm EST.Fans will teleport to the Caribbean for feel-good music through Dreamstage's superior hi-def visual virtual concert stage that brings dancehall ambassador Sean Paul and surprise musical guests into homes where fans can dance like no one's watching in unison with others. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters, expect music by his live band and DJ as he jams to a mix of his classics as well as singles off his soon-to-be-released album, Live N Livin, due out March 12."We are beyond thrilled to welcome international superstar, Sean Paul to the Dreamstage platform," said Thomas Hesse, Dreamstage CEO. "Nothing brings us more joy than connecting people through live music and Sean's incredible performance will be an escape to the beach that's accessible to audiences worldwide. Let's celebrate together at a time when celebration is more needed than ever."Live N Livin is the first of Sean Paul's two planned albums for 2021, which includes 16 tracks featuring 21 of the biggest & best names in reggae and dancehall including greats like Buju Banton, Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley, Busy Signal, Mavado and the younger generation of artists Chi Ching Ching, Intence Skillibeng, Masicka and Govana. In the spirit of coming together, he chose to collaborate with others in the Dancehall space to promote unity.Dreamstage tickets support artists to continue making the music you love. The live-streaming concerts are presented in HD and are available for video on demand 48-hours after the show. By visiting the Dreamstage website, you can browse upcoming concert events where you can register and buy your ticket. There's also a Dreamstage app on Apple TV that allows you to purchase and download shows directly.For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://link.dreamstage.live/SeanPaul. Tickets retail for $14.99 for a single ticket through March 12, and increase to $19.99 for a single ticket until performance day. Commemorative poster and ticket bundle will be available online as well.



