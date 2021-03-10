Vanessa Silberman Empowers Us With Affection In New 'My Love' Music Video





Her current line up includes actor/musician Ryan Carnes on drums, who's backup vocals can be heard on 'My Love' & is also credited for additional Production. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multitasker Brooklyn based Songwriter, Record Producer & Label Owner Vanessa Silberman recently partnered with director Dylan Mars Greenberg (Adult Swim Smalls, Death Valley Girls) for her latest music video 'My Love', filmed overlooking the Brooklyn skyline & mixed with early 1900s footage (A Trip to The Moon & The Impossible Voyage by George Melies). The video is packed with warmth & sure to give you a boost of TLC, as it's just what the doctor ordered after everything we've all been through the last year.The Self-Produced single was released on Feb. 12th & marked the beginning of a new chapter for the songwriter as she's evolved her sound with programmed samples, beats & synths.Earmilk.com said, "The song showcases her transition from a powerful rock style to an equally as passionate but more pop sensibility. Indicative of artists like Chvrches & Sylvan Esso yet possessing a uniqueness all her own, Silberman's exhilarating flair breaks sonic barriers." Buzzmusic.com said, "Punchy electro-pop sonic atmosphere & Silberman's calming delivery, the song screams passion from each heated element. Submerging ourselves into 'My Love' we're met with glimmering synth that shine in the background while a nostalgic synth-pop beat makes its way in alongside Vanessa Silberman's slightly filtered & warm vocal delivery."Prior to 2020, Vanessa was widely known through the DIY touring community for her electrifying stage presence, extensive grass roots touring & booking over 800 shows (between 2015-2020) across the U.S., the UK & Europe. She was named one of the hardest working artists of 2019, 2018 & 2017 by Audiofemme.com & dubbed the "DIY Queen" & "Nothing less than a super human" by Rocknloadmag.com.'My Love' is also the 50th release via the songwriters label, A Diamond Heart Production. Vanessa also helps develop various artists & in the studio has engineered for everyone from Tony Visconti, Kimbra to Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys). In addition, she worked as the In-House Assistant Engineer at Studio 606 (the Foo Fighters studio) & has assisted for everyone from The Kills, Joan Jett to James Williamson (Iggy pop & the Stooges).Her current line up includes actor/musician Ryan Carnes on drums, who's backup vocals can be heard on 'My Love' & is also credited for additional Production.



