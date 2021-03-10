Rapper Skypp Takes His Throne As The "King Of Indiana" With Upcoming Release Of New Album





"KING OF INDIANA is much deeper than what appears on the surface. Deep within the clever bars and comedic skits are real life issues that need to be addressed and resolved," Skypp says of the new album. "The team and myself put countless energy, creativity and time into this album and I couldn't be more proud of the outcome. Remember, the only thing stopping you from being a king/queen is your OWN validation. Equality is king!"



Skypp first gained notoriety in 2011 with his weekly SoundCloud series "Skypp Saturdays" where he would flow over industry rap instrumentals. He has since appeared on shows with Babyface, DMX, Charlie Wilson, Mystikal, Too $hort, Floetry, Yo Gotti, Toni Braxton, DJ Quik, and Anthony Hamilton. In 2018, Skypp was recognized by the hip hop community when he received the "Most Promising New Artist'' award at the West Coast Hip-Hop Awards. A key member of his hometown, Skypp was recently featured on the side of an IndyGo metro bus in promotion of the city's new Red Line transportation service. Skypp shows no signs of slowing down having charted in the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Top 40 charts and #7 on the iTunes New Rap/Hip-Hop charts with his 2020 album "U4U," which won "Album of the Year'' at the 2020 Midwest Leak Awards. You can keep up with Skypp by visiting https://www.officialskypp.com/.



KING OF INDIANA Tracklist:

KOI: Episode I

Royal Entry

Dizaster to Glory (Ft. DJ Topspeed)

KOI: Episode II

Cilantro (Ft. Swoe Whoa)

German Whiskey

The Original Gangster

KOI: Episode III

Fix Yo' Crown (Ft. Rhymefest,

Sundown Town, USA



KOI: Episode IV

NADT

Eerie Dreams (Ft. Jaecyn Bayne)

Rage or Sage? (We Love You Kyrie)

KOI: Episode V

Blaxploitation (Ft. Chuck Mason)

God Image

Ranks of Nobility (Ft.

KOI: Episode VI

Indianapolis rapper Skypp has built a reputation as the voice of reason in the streets with his brand of Sophisticated Street Music. Shining a light unto the underground with witty bars of wisdom and cautionary narratives, Skypp's music is a blend of cerebral boom-bap, trap prophecies and braggadocious flows over modern productions. Following a Top 15 charting release on iTunes in 2020 for his project, The Ghetto Mr. Rogerz, Skypp's latest album drop, King of Indiana, is an empowering collection of storytelling, metaphors and melody.

www.officialskypp.com

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fG74NRGMvlM

