BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 Announced As First Ever Winner Of IFPI's Global Album All Format Chart

IFPI is the organisation that promotes the interests of the international recording industry worldwide. IFPI and its New York, NY (Top40 Charts) IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has today launched its Global Album All Format Chart, announcing BTS' MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 as the first ever winner, following a countdown of the top ten biggest albums globally.The chart, an addition to IFPI's existing global awards, celebrates the best-selling albums of the year across all consumption formats, spanning physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.The fourth studio album from global superstars BTS, MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 broke records and topped charts all over the world after its release in February 2020. As well as unprecedented success in BTS' home country of Korea, where the album broke the all-time sales record, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 was a global hit, topping the charts in the world's five largest music markets (USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France).The album saw phenomenal physical sales across the world but was also a streaming hit - the YouTube premiere of the lead single ON was the biggest in the platform's history, attracting over 1.5 million viewers. The album also reached #1 on the iTunes chart in over 90 countries. Frances Moore, Chief Executive at IFPI, said: "We have introduced the Global Album All Format Chart to reflect the evolving landscape of the album format and to recognise how artists share their album projects in a variety of ways with their fans across multiple formats."It's an honour to be able to hand BTS their second IFPI Global Chart Award, following their success as Global Recording Artists of the Year. MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 broke chart records internationally and in Korea, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally."Highlights from the chart include Taylor Swift's surprise release folklore, which took #9, Japanese sensation Kenshi Yonezu's STRAY SHEEP at #7, and a second appearance for BTS with the album BE (Deluxe Edition) landing at #4.The chart countdown also saw The Weeknd follow up victory in yesterday's IFPI Global Digital Single chart with a #2 for the global smash After Hours, his highest album chart finish ever. Billie Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? charted at #3, a fantastic achievement given the album was released back in March 2019.Tomorrow marks the final chart countdown of 2020, where IFPI will be announcing the top 10 albums of 2020 based on physical sales and album downloads only.Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2020 (image of the Top Ten available on request)Rank | Artist | Album Name |BTS | MAP OF THE SOUL : 7The Weeknd | After Hours Billie Eilish | WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?BTS | BE (Deluxe Edition) Harry Styles | Fine Line Post Malone | Hollywood's BleedingKenshi Yonezu| STRAY SHEEP Justin Bieber | Changes Taylor Swift | folklore Future Nostalgia(source: IFPI)IFPI is the organisation that promotes the interests of the international recording industry worldwide. IFPI and its National Group network has over 8,000 members across more than 70 countries. There are over 70 IFPI offices, National Groups and Affiliated MLCs. IFPI's mission is to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers and expand the commercial uses of recorded music in all markets where its members operate.



