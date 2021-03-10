Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 10/03/2021

BBC Two To Air In-Depth Interview With Dave Grohl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reel Stories: Dave Grohl will see Dermot guide Dave through his highlights reel, taking him back to some of the most pivotal moments in his life and career, from his first TV performance with Nirvana aged 22, right through to headlining Reading and Leeds Festival in 2019.

Speaking to Dermot during the recording, Dave Grohl said: "When I do look back on [these clips] it's a really emotional experience. […] Over the years we've had serious ups and downs. We've been through deaths and divorces, we've been through Wembley Stadiums and playing at the White House. We've had a lot of incredible experiences but I would never wish any of it away - well, maybe some of it! - because I just love to do it."

Dermot O'Leary says: "It was such a pleasure to sit down and chat to Dave Grohl. Dave is one of the funniest, smartest and kindest people in the music industry, and his story of being in two of the world's greatest bands is fascinating. We had a great chat!"

BBC Two's Reel Stories sees host Dermot O'Leary chat to some of the biggest stars in music about their careers to date. Other musicians who have featured on the show include Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart and Noel Gallagher.

Reel Stories: Dave Grohl will air on BBC Two on Saturday 27 March, followed by highlights from Foo Fighters' headline set at Reading Festival 2019.

Reel Stories: Dave Grohl, a 1x45' for BBC Two, is produced by Ora et Labora and Craft Films. It is directed by Rob Davies. Dermot O'Leary is Associate Producer and Chris Davies is Series Producer. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two and the Commissioning Editor for BBC Music is Rachel Davies.






