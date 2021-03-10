Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
MP3 and More 10/03/2021

TikTok Launches Music Hub In UK To Supercharge Music Discovery

TikTok Launches Music Hub In UK To Supercharge Music Discovery
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TikTok has launched a new 'Music Hub' in the UK to supercharge music discovery and showcase the top trending music content on the platform.
The in-app hub will include the latest music trends, videos, viral tracks, playlists and artists making waves on TikTok. It will be updated weekly with artist campaigns, new joiners, hashtag challenges and TikTok LIVEs - spanning both emerging and established musical talent. The hub will also be interactive with the option for users to vote for their favourite tracks each week.

The inaugural Music Hub currently features Shy Girl's UCKERS and Ashnikko's Slumber Party (feat. Princess Nokia), which are both going viral as backing tracks for creative make-up transformations. It also includes Girl in Red's Serotonin - with the artist doing a special live performance on her TikTok account on 10th March as part of the platform's pan-European International Women's Day campaign #WeAreHere.

The hub also includes popular #WeAreHere videos from the legendary Bonnie Tyler and Dua Lipa, who had the most popular UK artist catalogue for video creations in 2020. It also links to TikTok's playlists for International Women's Day, with Ashnikko, Christine and the Queens, Little Mix, Ms Banks, Nina Nesbitt and Shania Twain all curating playlists to put a spotlight on inspiring women artists across different genres and geographies.

The Music Hub is the latest activation from TikTok to help drive music discovery and connect audiences with new artists and genres. In 2020, over 70 artists who first went viral on TikTok signed major record deals, and 10 trending TikTok songs took the top spot on the UK official charts.

People will be able to access the Music Hub via the Discover Page, or be directed to the hub when searching for music content on the app.






