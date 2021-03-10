Singer/Songwriter Dana Rexx Campaigns To Raise Awareness For Domestic Violence





Every day 137 women are killed by a member of their family. Even when the abuse is not physical, being trapped in a spiral of psychological oppression and constant harassment can cause serious mental scarring and estrangement from family, friends and one's self.

"I've had my share of abusive relationships. Being bullied into submission, not even realising that my identity was being erased because of someone else's insecurities."

We're kicking off this awareness campaign with the release of "Love Syndrome", a rallying cry for awareness of domestic violence in all its forms.

htps://fanlink.to/lovesyndrome



The accompanying video that is a chilling interpretation of the psychological imprisonment associated with partner and domestic violence situations, will also be used as an way to refer people towards help lines and resources for victims.



A collection of hard-hitting pictures and statistics will also be at the core of this campaign to be shared by the public. There will be a string of fundraising streams on Twitch supporting multiple organisations throughout



"Inside each of us there is a powerful force caged by culture, tradition and outdated teachings that suppress our best qualities and cripple our true creativity. Fight for your right to be yourself! ALWAYS!"



Dana also hosts a podcast called "Unboxing Women" where she explores why women in the music business are marginalised and discusses the gender gap with her co-host and special guests.



If you are interested in becoming involved, please download any of the materials below and help us spread the word (use hashtags #stoptheabuse and #danarexxlovesyndrome):

https://bit.ly/campaignshareables



Helplines in 46 European countries:

https://www.wave-network.org/wp-content/uploads/WAVE_folder180919_low.pdf



Helplines in USA:

https://www.solacewomensaid.org/get-help/are-you-afraid-or-being-hurt



Heavily influenced by cutting-edge artists like Eurythmics, Cher and Lady Gaga, together with cult movements like Rocky Horror and Mad Max, Dana writes about embracing a dark past, overturning outdated norms of society and overcoming rather than succumbing to love and loss. In contrast, her show is big, upbeat and danceable, showing off her colourful nature.



Early on Dana has embraced what it means to be truly independent, not only in life but also in her music career. She oversees all aspects of the creative process, from writing her own songs to styling her look and even producing and editing her own music videos.



Dana is also the host of her own podcast called "Unboxing Women" where she explores why women in the music business are marginalised and discusses the gender gap with her co-host and special guests.

