"The Yungblud Show Live" - One Year Anniversary Livestream Set For Thursday, March 11 From An Independent Venue In LA

His recording of the classic LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Nearly a year after YUNGBLUD's "The YUNGBLUD Show Ep1 - one of the first livestream concerts of the pandemic - the 23-year-old UK recording artist returns with a YouTube Music Nights livestream which will benefit the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. "The YUNGLBUD Show Live," will stream live tomorrow, March 11, on YUNGBLUD's Official YouTube channel from 12pm PST.Highlights will include YUNGBLUD, Tommy Lee and Dave Navarro performance and a YUNGBLUD/Avril Lavigne duet. Machine Gun Kelly will also perform. YUNGBLUD and rising artist renforshort will debut Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday (#SamsungMGT), a new weekly ritual to introduce music lovers to emerging artists from around the globe. Other special guests will include LILHUDDY and KSI.Recalling his first livestream performance of 2020, YUNGBLUD says, "This was a monumental moment in my career. It became bigger than any of us ever anticipated. I'm craving to get back on stage every single day and can't wait to do this with some incredible guests. It's been so hard for independent venues. I wanted to partner with NIVA because independent venues are the backbone of the music industry and give young artists the chance to have their music heard. everyone has been missing a rock n roll show, I think it's about time we gave them one!"YouTube launched the Music Nights series last year following Save Our Stages Fest in association with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The YouTube Giving "donate button" will appear on the watch page during YUNGBLUD's livestream, making it easy for fans to support the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent music venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. YUNGBLUD will also be releasing an LTD shirt, with all proceeds going to the NIVA fund.YUNGBLUD's new album, weird! (Interscope), debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart in December 2020. The collection includes "mars," a new song that he performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"His recording of the classic David Bowie song "Life on Mars?" was heard as the Perseverance Mars Rover touched down on the Red Planet last month.



