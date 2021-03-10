Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/03/2021

"The Yungblud Show Live" - One Year Anniversary Livestream Set For Thursday, March 11 From An Independent Venue In LA

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Nearly a year after YUNGBLUD's "The YUNGBLUD Show Ep1 - one of the first livestream concerts of the pandemic - the 23-year-old UK recording artist returns with a YouTube Music Nights livestream which will benefit the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. "The YUNGLBUD Show Live," will stream live tomorrow, March 11, on YUNGBLUD's Official YouTube channel from 12pm PST.

Highlights will include YUNGBLUD, Tommy Lee and Dave Navarro performance and a YUNGBLUD/Avril Lavigne duet. Machine Gun Kelly will also perform. YUNGBLUD and rising artist renforshort will debut Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday (#SamsungMGT), a new weekly ritual to introduce music lovers to emerging artists from around the globe. Other special guests will include LILHUDDY and KSI.

Recalling his first livestream performance of 2020, YUNGBLUD says, "This was a monumental moment in my career. It became bigger than any of us ever anticipated. I'm craving to get back on stage every single day and can't wait to do this with some incredible guests. It's been so hard for independent venues. I wanted to partner with NIVA because independent venues are the backbone of the music industry and give young artists the chance to have their music heard. everyone has been missing a rock n roll show, I think it's about time we gave them one!"

YouTube launched the Music Nights series last year following Save Our Stages Fest in association with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The YouTube Giving "donate button" will appear on the watch page during YUNGBLUD's livestream, making it easy for fans to support the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent music venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. YUNGBLUD will also be releasing an LTD shirt, with all proceeds going to the NIVA fund.

YUNGBLUD's new album, weird! (Interscope), debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart in December 2020. The collection includes "mars," a new song that he performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
His recording of the classic David Bowie song "Life on Mars?" was heard as the Perseverance Mars Rover touched down on the Red Planet last month.






Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Takes Fans Inside American Currents: State Of The Music Exhibition With Video Special Premiering March 19
Yoko Ono Lennon & Capitol/UMe Are Proud To Announce The Release Of 'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection'
Square, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire Majority Ownership Stake In Tidal
Rita Wilson Shares New Track & Music Video "Hello World"
Why Don't We Announce Exclusive Launch Party On Roblox, In Partnership With Atlantic Records
Country Music Star Brei Carter Releases Highly Anticipated New Single "Smiling"
Bruno Saravia's New Single Coming In April
The Hip-Hop Museum Of DC Held Induction Ceremony At The Birth Place Of Hip-Hop
Lil Baby Returns With New Track & Video "Real As It Gets" Ft. Est Gee


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096409 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022311210632324 secs