Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/03/2021

Sketches On Duality Reveal New Single 'Blessed'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vienna-based Live-Hip-Hop/Acid-Jazz band Sketches on Duality reveal 'Blessed' official video.
Coming from different corners of the world, they met at a famed groove jam-session in Vienna and fell in love. That is what you feel when listening to their creative compositions and arrangements. Not another constructed Act, but real. Real music, by five of Vienna’s finest session-musicians. Not showing off their skills - but rather just vibing and having fun doing what they love. After their well received debut album "Spectrum", released in 2019, this diverse supergroup just put out their new single BLESSED - exactly what we need after this crazy year.

With BLESSED they are spreading good vibrations with a tinge of sarcastic humor and criticism, taking a short trip to outer space and back - without slipping into shallow cliches. Londoner wordsmith Jahson the Scientist takes us by the hand and reminds us of what’s good in this life. Life alone is a blessing, letting go of baggage is a blessing, being free to do you is a blessing, and seeing your own value is the biggest blessing of all.






Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Takes Fans Inside American Currents: State Of The Music Exhibition With Video Special Premiering March 19
Rita Wilson Shares New Track & Music Video "Hello World"
Country Music Star Brei Carter Releases Highly Anticipated New Single "Smiling"
Bruno Saravia's New Single Coming In April
Sony Music Publishing Signs J. White Did It To Global Deal
63rd Annual Grammy Awards Makes Sweet Music Worldwide Through Key International Sales By Alfred Haber
Todd Snider Offers Fatback Rhythms, Fraudulent Reverends And Tributes To Friends Gone Too Soon At The First Agnostic Church Of Hope And Wonder (April 23)
Mary Wilson's Self-Titled Solo Album Includes A Brand-New Song "Why Can't We All Get Along"
Lil Baby Returns With New Track & Video "Real As It Gets" Ft. Est Gee


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0080130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013456344604492 secs