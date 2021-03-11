Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 11/03/2021

Solo Artist And Producer Phil Hampson Aka Gumshoe Announces Debut LP And Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from the North West of England, Gumshoe was brought to life by solo-artist, songwriter and producer Phil Hampson in 2019 with the electrifying release of When Things Started to Ignite . Hampson successfully combined noir and subtle '80s new-wave influences to create a unique neo-noir sonic landscape, though a deeper-rooted chorus of post-punk and dark desert tones are certainly not lost in the technicolour.

Developing a diversified taste for music in his teenage years, Hampson began song writing and playing in bands as early as 14 years old. At 17 years he had his first official release with Barrow band Audio Conspiracy, described as "the sort of immersive vocals that evoke a more eloquent but no less mesmerising version of Joy Division". It was this release that saw the band feature at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Carlisle.

The band, now in 2013 changed their name to Haarts upon the arrival of new guitarist Todd. Working in the legendary Garden Studio (Shoreditch) the band conjured up three new releases in the form of Article Way, Spitting Image and Seasons Change. The latter being picked to feature on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music playlist.

Hampson has worked with many renowned producers over the years, including, Gavin Monaghan (Editors), Bryan Wilson (Stormzy, Wolf Alice), Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., black midi) and Brett Shaw (Foals, Lady Gaga, Florence + The Machine). Now entirely self produced, written and performed, 2021 has gifted the new single Sayonara and the eagerly anticipated debut LP, Positive Sinking. With help from Brett Shaw in the mix/master process.






