Shirley Murdock Returns Full Of Praise!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It’s tough to believe that it has been 35 years since talented singer Shirley Murdock burst onto the scene with the #1 hit, “As We Lay.” But the Roger Troutman protégé, who also wowed fans on Zapp’s “Computer Love” and her own follow up hit, “Go On Without You,” has continued to please both R&B and Gospel fans with her expressive powerful voice well into the 21st Century.Now, following a year of turmoil in the world, Shirley has returned with her very personal version of an all-time classic. “People Get Ready” was performed by Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions during another period of racial strife in the 60s, and the words of the song touched Shirley as she observed 2020 in the US. “I wanted to make a statement that we need to get along and be respectful of each other. That’s when I thought of this song. I’ve always loved the song, but I thought it was a fitting message for what’s going on now.”



