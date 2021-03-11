Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 11/03/2021

Brandy Set To Star In ABC's New Drama "Queens"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary actress and Grammy winning singer Brandy Norwood returns to the ABC network to star in the upcoming music drama pilot “Queens” written by Zhair McGhee, Sabrina Wind and ABC Signature.

Brandy joins rapper/actress/talk-show co-host EVE (Barbershop) and Naturi Naughton, best known as Tasha St. Patrick of the hit Starz series Power. Brandy plays Naomi, one of the four out-of-touch women reuniting with the passion for reclaiming their glory days of music where they realized fame, now looking to capture today’s social media-driven Hip Hop landscape.

The pilot features Eve, Naturi, Brandy and a yet-to-be-cast member to round out a four-girl 90s group called Nasty Bitches. As with Eve, Brandy will record and perform original music for the series. “Queens” adds to Brandy’s acclaimed acting credits which includes starring in the popular sitcom series, “Moesha,” the horror sequel, “I still Know What You Did Last Summer,” she was a regular on BET’s comedy “The Game,” and one of the Judges on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Brandy made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning “Chicago” as Roxie Hart.

Brandy celebrated the new role on Monday (Mar 8) via Instagram, at @brandy, during International Women’s Day with the caption: “For all my #Queens! So excited to share this news with y’all. Thank you God for allowing me to bring my two loves music and acting together!”






