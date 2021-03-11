Playboi Carti Is Ready To Drop A New Album "We Not Done"!



“LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done,” Carti told his 6 million Instagram followers.

It’s unclear if he’s planning to release a deluxe edition of Whole Lotta Red or an entirely new album, but fans are excited either way.



Carti's latest Instagram post shows the eccentric Atlanta artist once again sporting blonde hair, which hardcore fans of the "Punk Monk" will undoubtedly associate with the time period leading up to the long-awaited release of Whole Lotta Red when hyped tracks like "Pissy Pamper/Kid Cudi" kept leaking onto the internet.

For all intents and purposes, this is could very well be an official announcement, or as close as fans will get to one, that the deluxe version of Whole Lotta Redis almost set to release. Longtime fans of Carti know, however, that the Atlanta artist's new post doesn't necessarily mean that the album will be arriving anytime soon.



