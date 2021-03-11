Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 11/03/2021

Playboi Carti Is Ready To Drop A New Album "We Not Done"!

Playboi Carti Is Ready To Drop A New Album "We Not Done"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Less than three months after releasing Whole Lotta Red, the rapper is teasing his next project. On Wednesday (March 10), Carti posted a slideshow of photos of himself, but it was the caption that had fans most excited.
“LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done,” Carti told his 6 million Instagram followers.
It’s unclear if he’s planning to release a deluxe edition of Whole Lotta Red or an entirely new album, but fans are excited either way.

Carti's latest Instagram post shows the eccentric Atlanta artist once again sporting blonde hair, which hardcore fans of the "Punk Monk" will undoubtedly associate with the time period leading up to the long-awaited release of Whole Lotta Red when hyped tracks like "Pissy Pamper/Kid Cudi" kept leaking onto the internet.
For all intents and purposes, this is could very well be an official announcement, or as close as fans will get to one, that the deluxe version of Whole Lotta Redis almost set to release. Longtime fans of Carti know, however, that the Atlanta artist's new post doesn't necessarily mean that the album will be arriving anytime soon. Playboi Carti is notorious for last-minute release announcements, so stay tuned as more information regarding "thiS new Album" is sure to come in the following days.

After a series of delays, the long-awaited Whole Lotta Red was released on Christmas Day. The 24-track set, which features Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units.






