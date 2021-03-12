Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/03/2021

Gwen Stefani Releases Triumphant New Single 'Slow Clap'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstar Gwen Stefani affirms her pop dominance with her first single of 2021, "Slow Clap," available now at all digital retailers via Interscope Records. With this release, Stefani is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music.

Stefani co-wrote "Slow Clap" with hitmaker songwriter/producer Ross Golan and songwriter Luke Niccoli, the same team behind her 2020 single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself." "Slow Clap" is, once again, classic Gwen. The song mixes pop with easy-going grooves inspired by reggae and hip-hop. Stefani offers up vulnerable lyrics about embracing resilience and staying confident despite feeling like an underdog. "Been the champion, rang the bell / Rocked the bottom, been through hell," she sings. "Climbed the mountain, now I'm well / I just feel like coming back for the belt."

“Slow Clap” builds on the momentum Stefani kicked off with “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart upon its release. Previously in 2020, she had two No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with fiancé Blake Shelton, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” and reissued her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with two new songs, including “Here This Christmas” co-written with Ryan Tedder.

A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. To date, she’s sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also spent five seasons as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice where she led contestant Carter Rubin to be crowned the season 19 winner. The classic warmth of “Slow Clap” sets the tone for what fans can expect from Stefani as she plans to release more music this year.






