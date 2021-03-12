Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 12/03/2021

Sony Music Nashville Signs Willie Jones In Partnership With The Penthouse

Sony Music Nashville Signs Willie Jones In Partnership With The Penthouse
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Music Nashville has announced today the signing of Willie Jones to an exclusive deal in partnership with the Penthouse.
“Whoa! I can’t wait to see what’s down this road,” said Jones. “I appreciate everyone who has been part of the Willie Jones story so far, and I’m truly blessed. Now, let’s get it.”

Jones, a Shreveport, LA native, seamlessly blends hip-hop and country music, paving the way for a genre-expanding sound that’s truly signature. The rising artist has earned critical acclaim for his debut album Right Now, which features the poignant patriotic single “American Dream.” The video clip of this anthem was jointly premiered on CMT and BET, a first for the networks. He also recently performed the track on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch here. Jones has been featured in NPR All Things Considered, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Vulture, E! News, PEOPLE, MTV and more.

Jones is represented by Jonnie Foster at The Penthouse for management and John Huie at CAA for booking. He is signed to a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville.






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Publishing Extends Global Deal With Luke Bryan
Nominations Open For AIM Independent Music Awards With Two New Categories For 2021
Sean Paul Brings Live Beach Concert From Jamaica To Virtual Venue
"The Yungblud Show Live" - One Year Anniversary Livestream Set For Thursday, March 11 From An Independent Venue In LA
Amazon Music Launches New Shopping Experience, Making It Easier For Fans To Find Merch From Their Favorite Artists
Aly & AJ Announce New Album "A Touch Of The Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out And Then Into The Sun" Out May 7th
Terry McBride To Release 'Live From The Castle' EP On March 19, 2021
The Nomadic Release New Single 'Skaterpark'
Reba McEntire Set To Release All The Women I Am Concert Special Exclusively On YouTube


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0078261 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015368461608887 secs