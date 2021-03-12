Sony Music Nashville Signs Willie Jones In Partnership With The Penthouse



“Whoa! I can’t wait to see what’s down this road,” said Jones. “I appreciate everyone who has been part of the Willie Jones story so far, and I’m truly blessed. Now, let’s get it.”



Jones, a Shreveport, LA native, seamlessly blends hip-hop and country music, paving the way for a genre-expanding sound that’s truly signature. The rising artist has earned critical acclaim for his debut album Right Now, which features the poignant patriotic single “American Dream.” The video clip of this anthem was jointly premiered on CMT and BET, a first for the networks. He also recently performed the track on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch here. Jones has been featured in NPR All Things Considered, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Vulture, E! News, PEOPLE, MTV and more.



Jones is represented by Jonnie Foster at The Penthouse for management and John Huie at CAA for booking. He is signed to a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Music Nashville has announced today the signing of Willie Jones to an exclusive deal in partnership with the Penthouse.“Whoa! I can’t wait to see what’s down this road,” said Jones. “I appreciate everyone who has been part of the Willie Jones story so far, and I’m truly blessed. Now, let’s get it.”Jones, a Shreveport, LA native, seamlessly blends hip-hop and country music, paving the way for a genre-expanding sound that’s truly signature. The rising artist has earned critical acclaim for his debut album Right Now, which features the poignant patriotic single “American Dream.” The video clip of this anthem was jointly premiered on CMT and BET, a first for the networks. He also recently performed the track on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch here. Jones has been featured in NPR All Things Considered, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Vulture, E! News, PEOPLE, MTV and more.Jones is represented by Jonnie Foster at The Penthouse for management and John Huie at CAA for booking. He is signed to a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville.



