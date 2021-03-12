Maxwell To Perform At NAACP Image Awards For Urban Hang Suite 25th Anniversary





BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The NAACP revealed that legendary entertainer, film icon and two-time Image Award recipient Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during this year’s ceremony. Additionally announced, Image Award Outstanding Female Artist nominee Jazmine Sullivan will perform - along with Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell, who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Urban Hang Suite - during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards airing LIVE on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8/7c.The Hall of Fame Award, which will be presented by Eddie Murphy’s long-time friend Arsenio Hall, is bestowed on an individual who is a pioneer in his or her respective field and whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come. As one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of the motion picture business, Murphy has entertained and kept audiences laughing for over 40 years.He began his career doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and later joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. At age 21, Murphy starred in the box-office hit 48 Hours, and went on to star in more than 70 films including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, Harlem Nights, The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle Shrek, Dreamgirls, Dolemite Is My Name, and Coming 2 America--which secured the #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past year. He has been recognized for his work with two NAACP Image Awards, as well as Golden Globe, Emmy, and Screen Actor Guild awards.“We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry.”Presenters for the LIVE show include Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Swizz Beatz, and Tracey Morgan.The non-televised award categories will be announced virtually March 22-26. Presenters include thecast of BET's Bigger (Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Tristen J. Winger, and Chase Anthony,) CeCe Winans, Damson Idris, Daymond John, Javicia Leslie, JB Smoove, Leslie Jones, Madalen Mills, MAJOR., Marcus Scribner, Method Man, Nicole Beharie, Retta, Reno Wilson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tamar Braxton and Terrence Terrell.Earlier this week, nominees for the inaugural Outstanding Social Media Personality award were announced, which included Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks), Karlton Humes (@notKarltonBanks), Kevin Fredricks (@KevOnStage), Tabitha Brown(@iamtabithabrown), and Tiffany Aliche (@thebudgetnista).The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.For all information and the latest news, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards. Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, 'Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite.' It earned Grammy nominations, double platinum status and RIAA gold for the single, "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)." The platinum albums 'Embrya' (1998) and 'Now' (2001) followed. After eight years, 2009's 'BLACKsummers'night' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammys, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 4 platinum album certifications from the RIAA. His last album ‘blackSUMMERS’night,’ the second installment of his musical trilogy, earned Maxwell his third-Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”) an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.



