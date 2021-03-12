Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 12/03/2021

Five Finger Death Punch Release Lyric Video For 'I Refuse'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five Finger Death Punch have just released a new lyric video for their song “I Refuse” which features on the band’s recent compilation album A Decade Of Destruction, Volume 2.

Full track listing is as follows:
1. “BLUE ON BLACK” [taken from And Justice For None]
2. “THE TRAGIC TRUTH” [taken from American Capitalist]
3. “BROKEN WORLD” [previously unreleased]
4. “I REFUSE” [taken from And Justice For None]
5. “THE PRIDE” [taken from American Capitalist]
6. “HARD TO SEE” [from War Is The Answer]
7. “WHEN THE SEASONS CHANGE” [taken from And Justice For None]
8. “CRADLE TO THE GRAVE” [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]
9. “SHAM PAIN” [taken from And Justice For None]
10. “M.I.N.E.” (End This Way) [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]
11. “HELL TO PAY” [taken from Got Your Six]
12. “NEVER ENOUGH” [taken from The Way Of The Fist]
13. “WALK AWAY” [taken from War Is The Answer]
14. “THE WRONG SIDE OF HEAVEN”--ACOUSTIC [previously unreleased]
15. BONUS TRACK: “TROUBLE” (FELMAX REMIX) [previously unreleased]
16. BONUS TRACK: “WASH IT ALL AWAY” (JOE HAHN REMIX) [previously unreleased]
17. BONUS TRACK: “BAD COMPANY” (THE FIVE FINGER DIM MAK STEVE AOKI REMIX) [previously unreleased]

Since their debut in 2007, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has become one of the most recognizable names in music. The band has amassed over 7.5 billion streams, 24 Top 10 singles, eleven #1 singles (including “Living The Dream” which recently hit #1 on US Rock Radio) and has sold over 1 Million concert tickets in just the past two years alone. Every record since the release of their first album, The Way of the Fist, has been certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, and the band has earned numerous awards and honors.






