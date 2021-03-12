Fame On Fire Release Music Video For 'It's Okay'



Fame On Fire have built a loyal fanbase with the release of their album Levels last New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florida rockers Fame On Fire are back with another music video from their Hopeless Records debut Levels. The video for the song " It's Okay " is a visually intoxicating creation by the band in conjunction with Roman Films. "it's Okay" hits fast clocking in at 1:49 and shows band members - Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) - set against an all-black background as they are depicted in bright red. The contrast in coloring accents the pulsing keyboard that begins the song before Fame On Fire crash in on the chorus and main melody of the song."The song is about accepting the fact that your enemy will never see eye to eye with you and taking a stand for what you believe," explains guitarist Blake Saul. "Sometimes pushing back at the negativity gives them what they deserve and puts the haters to sleep."Fame On Fire is building upon the success that 2020 brought them. As their reinterpretations of various Top 40 hits brought them widespread attention and Levels brought their unique sound to the masses, the band has been writing a bunch of new material and creating ideas for a future release. The band started 2021 releasing a music video for the album favorite " I'm Fine " at the end of January which garnered over 300K views in less than 2 months. The video visualizes the song's lyrical message that talks about the internal battle of getting out of that dark place in your head. The video for " I'm Fine " can be seen here: https://youtu.be/LBYWG9sbYj8.Fame On Fire have built a loyal fanbase with the release of their album Levels last September 4th. The band gets more than a million streams every month on Spotify and have become favorites at Active Rock radio thanks to their consistency to create infectious melodies over memorable musical beds. Levels was out to prove the band was more than the covers that garnered them global attention. Holding multiple meanings, Levels is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward. The album is available on all streaming platforms and retailers or by going here: smarturl.it/FameOnFireLEVELS.



