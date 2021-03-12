Crooked Colours Return With 'No Sleep'





Crooked Colours have quickly earned applause as one of Australia's hottest new electronic acts, scoring over 200 million worldwide streams thus far with a series of increasingly popular tracks - including the recent singles "



Their incredible tracks and remixes have received widespread praise with FLAUNT labeling "Love Language" as "the summer romantic ballad we've been waiting for all year" and This Song Is Sick raving, "this uplifting new track carries you through a euphoric reminiscence of summer love,...the overall groovy and boppy vibe that 'Love Language' emulates is the perfect way to close out these final summer nights." Crooked Colours recently tapped acclaimed deep house DJ SNBRN for an incredible remix of "Love Language" which received praise across the board with Billboard stating "the edit adds thickness, depth and serious vibe to the formerly indie leaning track" and Out Now saying the remix "takes the fans into a magical adventure with some hot dance vibes." As if that weren't enough, the remix reached #1 on Hype Machine's popular chart days after its release.



The band has played massive sold-out shows around the world as well as delivered breakout performances at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, CRSSD and more. The band is looking forward to touring again and playing rescheduled dates at Brooklyn Mirage in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and festivals such as Outside Lands and Lightning In A Bottle. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed Australian indie-dance trio Crooked Colours have released their latest irresistible single " No Sleep ". The electric new track combines elements of indie, house, and pop highlighted by lead singer Phil Slabber's signature vocals alongside the trio's iconic seductive indietronica production. " No Sleep " arrives today alongside an official video.Crooked Colours have quickly earned applause as one of Australia's hottest new electronic acts, scoring over 200 million worldwide streams thus far with a series of increasingly popular tracks - including the recent singles " Falling " and "Love Language" as well as their breakthrough single, "Flow" - and show-stealing festival performances around the globe.Their incredible tracks and remixes have received widespread praise with FLAUNT labeling "Love Language" as "the summer romantic ballad we've been waiting for all year" and This Song Is Sick raving, "this uplifting new track carries you through a euphoric reminiscence of summer love,...the overall groovy and boppy vibe that 'Love Language' emulates is the perfect way to close out these final summer nights." Crooked Colours recently tapped acclaimed deep house DJ SNBRN for an incredible remix of "Love Language" which received praise across the board with Billboard stating "the edit adds thickness, depth and serious vibe to the formerly indie leaning track" and Out Now saying the remix "takes the fans into a magical adventure with some hot dance vibes." As if that weren't enough, the remix reached #1 on Hype Machine's popular chart days after its release.The band has played massive sold-out shows around the world as well as delivered breakout performances at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, CRSSD and more. The band is looking forward to touring again and playing rescheduled dates at Brooklyn Mirage in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and festivals such as Outside Lands and Lightning In A Bottle.



