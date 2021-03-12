Silver Talon Unveil 'As The World Burns' Music Video



“If you want a vision of the future, imagine a Kardashian handing a Pepsi to a riot cop – forever”, says Guitarist Bryce VanHoosen. “Brock Grossl went the distance on this one. His vision fully captured the spirit of the song and reflects back a society that trivializes human tragedy in the name of consumption. Welcome to the Brave New World.”



“As The World Burns” showcases the thrilling combination of heavy metal hooks and guitar-driven virtuosity that has driven the band since their formation in 2017. The track is the second single from “Decadence and Decay” following last year's unveiling of the album's blistering leadoff track, “Deceiver, I Am”. The album – which features striking cover artwork from noted fantasy artist Gerald Brom (Doom, Diablo, Magic: The Gathering, World of Warcraft) – also features a guest appearance by guitarist Andy La Rocque (King Diamond, Death) on the song “Resistance 2029”.



The complete track listing is as follows:

1. Deceiver, I Am

2. Resistance 2029 (feat. Andy La Rocque)

3. As The World Burns

4. Next To The Sun

5.

6. Kill All Kings

7. What Will Be

8. Touch The Void



With a virtuosic triple-guitar attack, a rumbling rhythm section and powerful vocals, SILVER TALON was birthed in 2017 after rising from the ashes of the acclaimed Pacific Northwest metal group Spellcaster. Guitarist Bryce VanHoosen joined forces with fellow ex-Spellcaster member



SILVER TALON subsequently built on this foundation with the release of their self-released debut EP “Becoming A Demon,” which included re-recorded versions of their original demos with Zack Ohren (Exmortus, Fallujah, Machine Head) alongside three new originals and a cover of Sanctuary's “Battle Angels” featuring that group's former guitarist (and future Nevermore/Arch



The group would further their reputation as masters of triumphant heavy metal with live performances alongside acts such as Exmortus, Unleash The Archers, Striker, The Absence, Powerglove and Hatchet, as well as a nationwide tour at the end of 2019 supporting



SILVER TALON is:

Wyatt Howell – Vocals

Bryce R. VanHoosen – Guitar



Devon Miller – Guitar

Walter Hartzell – Bass

Michael Thompson – Drums



www.silver-talon.com

www.facebook.com/silvertalonband

www.instagram.com/silver.talon

www.m-theoryaudio.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US dark power metal group SILVER TALON has unveiled the music video for “As The World Burns”, a new track from their forthcoming full-length debut album “Decadence and Decay”. The clip – which was directed by Brock Grossl (Visigoth, Unto Others). “Decadence and Decay” – the follow-up to the band's acclaimed 2018 debut EP, “Becoming A Demon” – will be released on May 28. Pre-orders for digital, CD, cassette and limited-edition haze and smoke vinyl copies of the album are available now at smarturl.com/silvertalon.“If you want a vision of the future, imagine a Kardashian handing a Pepsi to a riot cop – forever”, says Guitarist Bryce VanHoosen. “Brock Grossl went the distance on this one. His vision fully captured the spirit of the song and reflects back a society that trivializes human tragedy in the name of consumption. Welcome to the Brave New World.”“As The World Burns” showcases the thrilling combination of heavy metal hooks and guitar-driven virtuosity that has driven the band since their formation in 2017. The track is the second single from “Decadence and Decay” following last year's unveiling of the album's blistering leadoff track, “Deceiver, I Am”. The album – which features striking cover artwork from noted fantasy artist Gerald Brom (Doom, Diablo, Magic: The Gathering, World of Warcraft) – also features a guest appearance by guitarist Andy La Rocque (King Diamond, Death) on the song “Resistance 2029”.The complete track listing is as follows:1. Deceiver, I Am2. Resistance 2029 (feat. Andy La Rocque)3. As The World Burns4. Next To The Sun5. Divine Fury6. Kill All Kings7. What Will Be8. Touch The VoidWith a virtuosic triple-guitar attack, a rumbling rhythm section and powerful vocals, SILVER TALON was birthed in 2017 after rising from the ashes of the acclaimed Pacific Northwest metal group Spellcaster. Guitarist Bryce VanHoosen joined forces with fellow ex-Spellcaster member Sebastian Silva – who also plays in goth-rockers Unto Others (formerly Idle Hands) – in a shared mission to keep the heavy metal flame burning brightly. Bolstered by the soaring vocal attack of Wyatt Howell (Sanctifyre), SILVER TALON began 2018 by unveiling two demo tracks, “Devil Machine” and “Warrior's End,” which showcased the group's ability to create fist-clenching, head-banging heavy metal through a combination of masterful hooks, lush melody and technical dexterity.SILVER TALON subsequently built on this foundation with the release of their self-released debut EP “Becoming A Demon,” which included re-recorded versions of their original demos with Zack Ohren (Exmortus, Fallujah, Machine Head) alongside three new originals and a cover of Sanctuary's “Battle Angels” featuring that group's former guitarist (and future Nevermore/Arch Enemy guitar hero) Jeff Loomis. The release was praised by Dead Rhetoric as “a solid salvo for those who love mid-'80s U.S.-style power/heavy metal with occasional nods to Teutonic finesse” and “metal that has plenty of heaviness while being musically sharp, sophisticated and awe- inspiring.”The group would further their reputation as masters of triumphant heavy metal with live performances alongside acts such as Exmortus, Unleash The Archers, Striker, The Absence, Powerglove and Hatchet, as well as a nationwide tour at the end of 2019 supporting Savage Master. VanHoosen's guitar prowess is also displayed through his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/BryceVanHoosen, which is updated regularly with play-through videos, guitar covers and product reviews.SILVER TALON is:Wyatt Howell – VocalsBryce R. VanHoosen – Guitar Sebastian Silva – GuitarDevon Miller – GuitarWalter Hartzell – BassMichael Thompson – Drumswww.silver-talon.comwww.facebook.com/silvertalonbandwww.instagram.com/silver.talonwww.m-theoryaudio.com



