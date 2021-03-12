Brittany Howard Releases Amazon Original Cover Of Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher"



Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brittany Howard shares an Amazon Original cover of Jackie Wilson’s "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music as part of the service’s programming for Women’s History Month. Listen to Brittany Howard’s "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" only on Amazon Music:https://amzn.to/BrittanyHoward“I first heard Higher and Higher in Ghostbusters II,” writes Howard. “I became a huge fan of the song and of course of Jackie Wilson’s version. My solo band started playing the song on tour and it became one of those special moments of the show where you could feel the entire room locked in and the energy reaching the next level. I chose to release this song because it reminds me of those special nights with my band and for its message that through love we can be lifted up higher and higher.” Brittany Howard has been nominated for seven Grammy awards as a solo artist, and has won four Grammys and received 9 nominations with her group Alabama Shakes. Their 2015 sophomore album Sound & Color debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and the band went on to perform on multiple late night shows. Howard was named the 2015 recipient of Billboard's Women in Music Powerhouse " Award. Howard released her debut solo album Jaime in 2019 to wide acclaim, with Pitchfork noting "The exceptional solo debut from the Alabama Shakes singer-songwriter is a thrilling opus that pushes the boundaries of voice, sound, and soul to new extremes.” She was subsequently nominated for “Best Rock Performance”, “Best Rock Song”, “Best Alternative Music Album”, “Best R&B Performance”, and “Best American Roots Performance” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.Amazon Music listeners can find Brittany Howard’s Amazon Original cover of "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" on Amazon Music’s Best of Amazon Originals playlist, where great tracks are curated by Amazon’s music experts. Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa play the new Amazon Original from Brittany Howard” in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Brittany Howard’s new Amazon Original song dropping on International Women’s Day, Amazon Music customers can now hear indie-pop duo Sylvan Esso with a reimagined version of their track “HSKT”. And soon, customers will be able to hear singer-songwriter, Alex Lahey’s take on Faith Hill’s, “This Kiss” (3/19). Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of other Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



