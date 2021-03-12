William The Conqueror Release New Album Maverick Thinker Via Chrysalis Records









Recorded in Los Angeles at the infamous Sound City Studios, Ruarri, Naomi Holmes (bass) and Harry Harding (drums) rattled through the album's ten tunes at a breakneck speed. Which turned out to have been a good thing, because the sessions were cut short as the pandemic took grip. With the studio doors locked, the band spent a final, eerie day wandering a deserted Venice Beach before flying home early, captured by the band and featured in their video for "Quiet Life." All that chaos brings a certain unpredictability to an album that nods to some of the US lo-fi greats and yet arrives at something innately British.



As a fine accompaniment to the record,



Track Listing:

01) Move On

02) The Deep End

03) Alive At Last

04) Jesus Died A Young Man

05) Quiet Life

06) Wake Up

07) Fiction

08) Suddenly Scared

09) Reasons

