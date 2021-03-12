Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 12/03/2021

The New Video From Southern California Punks Taken Days Is Rated R For "Rad'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) So Cal punks Taken Days are unveiling a new single and music video titled "How'd It Come To This" off their forthcoming full-length 'Every Second...' out March 19 via Wiretap Records.

Produced by Cameron Webb, the record is set to become a pop punk staple. Earlier releases by the band include "Ten More Miles" EP 2018 and "Nowhere Slowly" EP 2017.

Taken Days is inspired by 90's and early 2000's punk rock, emo and pop punk.
Stream the "How'd It Come To This" video here: https://youtu.be/dBiT7ENlEDM

Video by Mario J. Rivera https://www.mariojrivera.com​
Instagram - @mrj79

Stream The Track Here:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/takendays/howd-it-come-to-this

Taken Days on Socials:
Facebook - www.facebook.com/takendays​
Instagram - www.instagram.com/takendays






Most read news of the week
"The Yungblud Show Live" - One Year Anniversary Livestream Set For Thursday, March 11 From An Independent Venue In LA
Nominations Open For AIM Independent Music Awards With Two New Categories For 2021
Sean Paul Brings Live Beach Concert From Jamaica To Virtual Venue
Amazon Music Launches New Shopping Experience, Making It Easier For Fans To Find Merch From Their Favorite Artists
Explore 10 Documentaries About Music And Music Artists
TikTok Launches Music Hub In UK To Supercharge Music Discovery
The Weeknd Wins 2020's IFPI Global Digital Single Award For "Blinding Lights"
Nominations Announced For The 2021 JUNO Awards
BBC Two To Air In-Depth Interview With Dave Grohl


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1020701 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040009021759033 secs