The New Video From Southern California Punks Taken Days Is Rated R For "Rad'

Instagram - www.instagram.com/takendays New York, NY (Top40 Charts) So Cal punks Taken Days are unveiling a new single and music video titled "How'd It Come To This" off their forthcoming full-length 'Every Second...' out March 19 via Wiretap Records.Produced by Cameron Webb, the record is set to become a pop punk staple. Earlier releases by the band include "Ten More Miles" EP 2018 and "Nowhere Slowly" EP 2017.Taken Days is inspired by 90's and early 2000's punk rock, emo and pop punk.Stream the "How'd It Come To This" video here: https://youtu.be/dBiT7ENlEDMVideo by Mario J. Rivera https://www.mariojrivera.com​Instagram - @mrj79Stream The Track Here:https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/takendays/howd-it-come-to-thisTaken Days on Socials:Facebook - www.facebook.com/takendays​Instagram - www.instagram.com/takendays



