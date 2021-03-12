The New Video From Southern California Punks Taken Days Is Rated R For "Rad'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
So Cal punks Taken Days are unveiling a new single and music video titled "How'd It Come To This" off their forthcoming full-length 'Every Second...' out March 19 via Wiretap Records.
Produced by Cameron Webb, the record is set to become a pop punk staple. Earlier releases by the band include "Ten More Miles" EP 2018 and "Nowhere Slowly" EP 2017.
Taken Days is inspired by 90's and early 2000's punk rock, emo and pop punk.
Stream the "How'd It Come To This" video here: https://youtu.be/dBiT7ENlEDM
Video by Mario
J. Rivera https://www.mariojrivera.com
Instagram - @mrj79
Stream The Track Here:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/takendays/howd-it-come-to-this
Taken Days on Socials:
Facebook - www.facebook.com/takendays
Instagram - www.instagram.com/takendays