Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram And Jon Randall Announce The Marfa Tapes





Barely a dot on the map, Marfa is an eccentric outpost in the midst of a vast expanse of nothingness, the perfect place to lose - or find - yourself. For Lambert, Randall, and Ingram, it’s both. Over the past several years, the desolate location has become a songwriting haven for the trio, yielding both massive hits and profound personal growth. When they returned for five days this past November though, they came not to write, but to record, capturing a captivating new album inspired by the stark beauty of west



“I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at 4am,” said Lambert. “The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place was so special.”

“There’s no TV, no radio, nothing to do out there but pour a cocktail, sit around the campfire, and talk,” continued Randall. “Eventually, that just inevitably leads to songs. There’s no pressure to write, but most of the time, the three of us can’t seem to help ourselves.”



The trio recorded much of the album outdoors, inviting the ambient sounds of the desert to seep into their live, bare bones performances, and the atmosphere is utterly transportive. While a couple of the tracks may already be familiar to listeners - ACM Song of the Year “Tin Man” as well as fan favorite “Tequila Does” - the vast majority of these songs have never been heard outside of Marfa. The result is a rare glimpse inside the creative process of three of the genre’s most accomplished writers and performers; a candid, unvarnished look at Lambert, Randall, and Ingram’s undeniable chemistry in its purest, most honest form.

“There’s something singular that happens in that moment of collaboration and creation, something you can never really recreate in the studio,” said Ingram. “Our hope with this album was to share a little bit of that magic with people.”



Track List:

01) In His Arms

02) I Don’t Like It

03) The Wind’s Just Gonna Blow

04) Am I Right Or Amarillo

05) Waxahachie

06) Homegrown Tomatoes

07) Breaking A Heart

08) Ghost

09) Geraldene

10) We’ll Always Have The Blues

11) Tin Man

12) Two-Step Down To Texas

13) Anchor

14) Tequila Does

