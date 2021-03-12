Blue Water Highway Share New Song "Council Grove"





Download hi-res version



13. All Will Be Well New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blue Water Highway shared their new song "Council Grove” which is currently streaming on Relix. "As someone who loves history, and is a bit of an old soul, I often feel like I was born in the wrong time," writes singer/guitarist Zack Kibodeaux. "Truth is, I’m probably right where I need to be... I believe we are suited for a purpose unique to our own time. This song explores that theme, while taking a scenic drive through the heartland of America, the beautiful flint hills around Council Grove, Kansas." Blue Water Highway will release their album Paper Airplanes on March 12th.Paper Airplanes has received early acclaim from outlets such as American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, Parade, American Blues Scene, and Sounds Like Nashville. Relix writes of the new record that "the results build on the rich, absorbing Americana of 2015’s Things We Carry and 2018’s Heartbreak City." Blue Water Highway recently released their music videos for the song "Sign Language", and for the title track "Paper Airplanes".When Blue Water Highway assembled to begin writing their next album, the lyrics of "Paper Airplanes" served as inspiration for a new creative starting point. “We wanted to explore the contrasts of childhood and adulthood," writes Kibodeaux. "What is it like for you to stand in your childhood room as an adult, or look up at the stars, and how do you have dreams as a realistic, maybe jaded grown-up?”“Paper Airplanes” opened things up for the band, setting the tone for a succession of songs that quickly followed, and the vision for their new album, indeed titled Paper Airplanes, became clear. “It wasn’t just going to be the album we wanted to make,” says Kibodeaux. “It would be the record we needed to make.”‘The sonic theme of the album was what we kept calling “building a space ship in a barn,” writes singer and guitarist Zack Kibodeaux. “It was essentially mixing organic sounds of the country with sounds of the urbanized, modern world. We achieved that with acoustic instruments and natural vocal harmonies, mixed with analog synthesizers and electric guitars. Lyrically, we were going for something similar, holding fast to elemental and timeless values of love and communication, while the world outside is rapidly changing and sometimes feeling more isolating and disconnected.’Blue Water Highway was started by Zack Kibodeaux (lead vocals/guitar) and Greg Essington (vocals/guitar) who have been best friends since high school. Zack then turned to Catherine Clarke (vocals/keyboard), to complete the three-part harmonies that the band would soon be known for, and they were joined by Kyle Smith (bass). They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas to Galveston. They have released two full length studio albums to date in 2015’s Things We Carry and 2018’s Heartbreak City, as well as their hit single “Evangeline”.Download hi-res versionPaper Airplanes Tracklist:1. Paper Airplanes2. Dog Days3. Sign Language4. Me and The Electric Man5. Bird on A Wire6. Alchemist7. Parallaxis (Interlude)8. Council Grove9. Goodbye John10. Funny Man11. Grateful12. Stargaze13. All Will Be Well



