Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/03/2021

Anita Baker Prepares To Fight For Her Music!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anita Baker may be one of the most popular and biggest selling female vocalists of all time, but her music has been surprisingly tough to find these days. Search on Spotify and her albums – including her signature collection Rapture - are nowhere to be found. Combine that with the recordings she made in the 90s and early 00s which were never released (and some of which were reported destroyed), and, to quote one of her hits, you have a “Mystery.”

Baker issued a tweet earlier this week that may give hope that there will be a change: “Miraculously, I have out-lived ALL of my artist contracts. They no longer “own” my name and likeness. And, by law, 30 year old masters are 2B returned 2 me. Unfortunately, they’re gonna make me fight 4 it. I’m prepared 2 do that. Please don’t advertise/buy them ABXO.”

It isn’t clear what’s in the contracts that Baker is referring to, or that she is right about the legal ownership of masters. But, it DOES appear that the current purgatory that exists for much of her music may be resolved, one way or the other. Here’s hoping that Miss Baker’s beautiful catalog of music will become fully open and available to her fans, and that she’ll be fairly compensated for the masterpieces she created.






Most read news of the week
"The Yungblud Show Live" - One Year Anniversary Livestream Set For Thursday, March 11 From An Independent Venue In LA
Nominations Open For AIM Independent Music Awards With Two New Categories For 2021
Amazon Music Launches New Shopping Experience, Making It Easier For Fans To Find Merch From Their Favorite Artists
Explore 10 Documentaries About Music And Music Artists
TikTok Launches Music Hub In UK To Supercharge Music Discovery
The Weeknd Wins 2020's IFPI Global Digital Single Award For "Blinding Lights"
BBC Two To Air In-Depth Interview With Dave Grohl
The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance Presents Celebrating Carla Bley
INXS Founding Member Andrew Farriss Shares First Solo Live Concert


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2847970 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00140380859375 secs