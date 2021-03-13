Selena Gomez Releases Highly Anticipated Spanish Language EP "Revelacion"









Selena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Receiving unanimous acclaim for her long awaited return to Latin music, Selena Gomez released her first Spanish-Language EP, REVELACIÓN via via Interscope Records/Universal Music. Gomez envisioned creating a project that would be a reflection of her journey, allowing her to share her story through the connection to her Latina Heritage. About the EP, Selena expresses, “This new music is a labor of love for all of my Latin fans. Whether you speak Spanish or not I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music.” Almost entirely recorded remotely due to COVID, Gomez wanted to work with artists that she “admired and respected within the Latin community.” She tapped multiple Latin GRAMMY® Award-winner Tainy [Bad Bunny, J Balvin] and NEON16 as executive producers. Tasked with bringing Selena’s musical vision to life, Tainy expressed, “To be reunited with Selena on this project was amazing. We wanted to merge work I've been doing with the pop arena Selena has always mastered, to create something that was authentic to who she is. I’m a huge fan of her work and to have this responsibility has been an incredible honor.”True to her vision, Gomez’s first Spanish EP presents a collection of 7 tracks, featuring collaborations with Latin GRAMMY® nominee and urban phenomenon Rauw Alejandro, multi-platinum urban artist Myke Towers and renowned international producer and DJ, DJ Snake.From a visual perspective, Gomez collaborated with most influential Latin creators to bring her vision to life through beautiful imagery. She enlisted the duo of Los Pérez—Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez— and Fernando Nogari to direct the project’s first two accompanying music videos, and also tapped Erica Hernandez and Camila Falquez to create the EPs artwork concept, connecting imagery and the artist’s Mexican heritage. For their most recent single “Selfish Love,” Selena and DJ Snake recruited the award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra.Earlier this year, Selena revealed her first Spanish-language recording in a decade “De Una Vez,” which trended at #1 worldwide. Attracting widespread praise, Vogue raved, “The tale told through ‘De Una Vez’ has resonance no matter what language you speak,” and Billboard called it “empowering.”"De Una Vez” was followed by the reggaeton infused and seductive track, “Baila Conmigo,” featuring Latin urban phenomenon Rauw Alejandro. The video portrayed “the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music really does connect us all no matter where we are in the world.” Produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and NEON16, the track merges energized reggaeton rhythms and guitar with an empowering hook and seductive verses. Meanwhile, Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Nogari directed the accompanying music video. Shot between Los Angeles, Miami and a remote fishing village in Brazil, the visual integrates bold performances and breathtaking landscapes.TRACKLISTING:De Una VezBuscando Amor Baila Conmigo w/ Rauw AlejandroDamelo To’ ft. Myke TowersVicioAdiosSelfish Love w/ DJ Snake Gomez is a singer, actress and producer. As a pop vocalist and recording artist, Gomez has achieved tremendous commercial success, selling more than 145 million singles worldwide and garnering over 30 billion global streams. "Lose You to Love Me," the first single off her critically acclaimed album Rare, available via Interscope Records, marked a historic moment for the singer as she landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As an actress, she starred in Harmony Korine's "Spring Breakers," the Academy Award-nominated film "The Big Short" opposite Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling, and "Fundamentals of Caring" alongside Paul Rudd. Gomez also serves as an executive producer of the hit Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why." She has used her platform to speak out on social causes throughout her career and went on to executive produce the critically acclaimed Netflix docu-series "Living Undocumented," which created much-needed exposure and discussion regarding the polarizing issue of undocumented people living in the United States. In addition, Gomez serves as executive producer of the new HBO Max cooking show "Selena + Chef" as well as the recently released feature film "Broken Hearts Gallery." She will also be the executive producer and will star, along with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, in the upcoming Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."



