Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Popular Youtube Star Corpse Husband For New Record "Daywalker!"





To kick-off 2021, MGK premiered his 49-minute short film Downfalls High on Facebook. His directorial debut was a brilliant success, netting a combined whopping 16 million views on Facebook while trending in the top five on Twitter in countries such as Germany (No. 2), Poland (No. 3), UK (No. 3), Italy (No. 4) and Portugal (No. 4).



This week, Tickets to My Downfall standout record "my ex's best friend" dashes to No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay. The song previously topped Billboard's Rock Streaming Songs chart last August. Today, "my ex's best friend" sits at No. 36 on the US Spotify chart. In January, MGK wowed TV viewers with his stirring Saturday Night Live performance of "Lonely." Entertainment Tonight had glowing praise for his rendition, saying: "MGK’s second performance really showed the range of his style and substance, as he delivered a remarkably beautiful and emotional performance of his song "Lonely."



In July, MGK plans to launch his first-ever graphic novel Hotel Diablo. Teaming up with Z2,



Last year, the transcendent polymath flourished following the release of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall. The album spawned a bevy of Hot 100 singles, including "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After previously teasing their long-awaited collaboration "DAYWALKER!" Ohio superstar Machine Gun Kelly and popular YouTube personality Corpse Husband officially join forces on their new song. "DAYWALKER" exudes an aggressive and dynamic MGK, who continues his sweltering reign as rock's newest icon. The chilling record is quintessential mosh-pit music, with the artist singing, “If I tell you a secret will you keep it” alongside Corpse.To kick-off 2021, MGK premiered his 49-minute short film Downfalls High on Facebook. His directorial debut was a brilliant success, netting a combined whopping 16 million views on Facebook while trending in the top five on Twitter in countries such as Germany (No. 2), Poland (No. 3), UK (No. 3), Italy (No. 4) and Portugal (No. 4).This week, Tickets to My Downfall standout record "my ex's best friend" dashes to No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay. The song previously topped Billboard's Rock Streaming Songs chart last August. Today, "my ex's best friend" sits at No. 36 on the US Spotify chart. In January, MGK wowed TV viewers with his stirring Saturday Night Live performance of "Lonely." Entertainment Tonight had glowing praise for his rendition, saying: "MGK’s second performance really showed the range of his style and substance, as he delivered a remarkably beautiful and emotional performance of his song "Lonely."In July, MGK plans to launch his first-ever graphic novel Hotel Diablo. Teaming up with Z2, Kelly brings his 2019 album to life over 100 animated pages full of new stories to discover.Last year, the transcendent polymath flourished following the release of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall. The album spawned a bevy of Hot 100 singles, including "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend." Kelly celebrated his 2020 success by performing his hit records during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Executive produced by rock luminary Travis Barker, Kelly's fifth studio album bests his 2012 project Lace Up, which previously debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Billboard lauded Machine Gun Kelly's efforts for its "dazzlingly effective songs" and Vulture for its "punk rock excellence," cementing MGK’s overnight transformation as rock’s premier superstar.



