James Newman To Set Eurovision Alight With 'Embers'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) James Newman has just released his blistering new track ‘Embers’, this year’s UK entry to the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, which is slotted to take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 22.Released and published by BMG, in only a few hours after its first play, Metro called ‘Embers’ ’a bop’ and Eurovision fans rushed to give the single their stamp of approval.'Embers' has explosive dance beats, blended with its gospel-inspired vocals, melodic piano lines and horn sections, coming at the right time as the perfect pick-me-up in a year that’s now loaded with some much-needed hope. The accompanying music video captures every inch of the song’s euphoria and provides the perfect backdrop for a song that is set to capture the nation.On the single, James said, “I wanted to write an upbeat and positive song that people could have a party to. It’s about the spark between people who love each other. Just because you don’t see the people you care about all the time, doesn’t mean that spark isn’t there.”In the wake of 2020’s postponed Eurovision contest, James released his debut EP The Things We Do in the summer and ended the year with another new collaboration with Armin Van Buuren, ‘Slow Lane’. James is a Brit Award-winning and Grammy-nominated songwriter. He won a Brit for British Single of the Year (2014) for ‘Waiting All Night’, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre. He has also written hit singles ‘Lay It All On Me’ performed by Rudimental ft Ed Sheeran and ‘Blame’ performed by Calvin Harris ft. John Newman.



