Norwegian Rock Trio Abakas Release Double-Single "Royal Tide"

www.youtube.com/channel/UCg07oO49SKglbYRlAmyWgzA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Norwegian rock trio Abakas have today released “Royal Tide”, a double-single showcasing of musical expression, freedom and progression, comprising of “The Boats of the “Glen-Carrig”” and “Dirt”, through 17 minutes of rock n roll originality, with music video to accompany: https://smarturl.it/ABKroyaltideBased on the novel “The Boats of the Glen-Carrig”, the opening single began its creation in the early days of Abakas, a tale of fantasy in music, blending riff-driven influences reminiscent of Sabbath and Zeppelin, recorded with the full trio taking part in vocals. For the band, the single also represents a time of change, overcoming of hardships, risk-taking, solidified connection, and an organic transformation into the raw and real sound that Abakas deliver today."The idea of making the music video was very spontaneous, it is a new experience for all of us and we had a lot of fun! We also tried to be totally creative with limited resources we had, especially time! As Christopher said about the filming process. There is no script, it’s completely improvised, just like the storm itself!"The second track “Dirt” delves deeper into the sounds of Abakas, stretching simplicity, minimalism and a whole host of genres across 10 minutes of versatile rock n roll expression. The lyrics are metaphoric, exploring personal individualism, freedom, perspectives of thinking, and the balance, use and abuse of these things in human nature.“Dirt was a huge playground for all of us, everyone got to compose and experiment throughout the 10 minutes, and we hope people can agree with us, that it doesn´t get boring!”“A musical envisioning of Sabbath, Zeppelin and The Beatles, battling it out in the Fjords of Norway”– Metal Music Bookings & Management (the bands newly signed representatives)A musical universe that is ever expanding with both fantasy, and of earthly heritage. Abakas gives the listener something new, exciting, yet recognisable, inspired by the likes of The Beatles, Black Sabbath and Blue Öyster Cult. Legends that become everyday life stories, modern day heroes walking among us – Abakas’ music is about looking inside yourself and connecting with all times and dimensions. Honest, strong and sensual at the same time, their new release “Royal Tide” is a prime showcasing of just that: https://smarturl.it/ABKroyaltideWatch, Stream and Share ‘Royal Tide' as of Friday 12th March 2021, 10:00am CETAvailable on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Music and all other major outlets.Norwegian rock band Abakas casually brings together elements of different genres creating a universe that is ever expanding with both fantasy and of earthly heritage.Abakas gives a listener something new and exciting but at the same time something recognisable as they are inspired by bands like The Beatles, Black Sabbath, Blue Öyster Cult. Legends that become every day life stories, modern day heroes walking among us - Abakas music is about looking inside yourself and connecting with all times and dimensions. Honest, strong and sensual at the same time.Since the band's formation, Abakas in 2020 have released a modest discography in the form of EP 'Marauders' and 2021 double-single 'Royal Tide', which has gained the attention and ears of fans and industry worldwide, resulting in the signing to worldwide agency Metal Music Bookings & Management. Stay tuned for news on releases and tour dates coming soon. Thomas Heien // Bass, Vocals Christopher Haugan // Drums, Vocals Miguel Busvold // Guitar, Vocals (2020 - present)René Gunnerud Vandli // Guitar, Vocals (2018 - 2020)"Abakas is an independent rock band from Norway, with a unique and powerful sound. Friendship and the endless love for music are the pillars of this three-piece act. There is no leader, these three heroes define their band as a democracy, and this is another rare quality in nowadays music scene. Honesty and truthfulness, together with real talent are lacking characteristics among the new generation of musicians and we are very grateful that there are still bands like Abakas. Indie rock, hard rock, progressive, with some sparkles of heavy metal, these are just a few of the genres you could put out three talented musicians" Planet Singer.youtu.be/HC6eqjXE8FQsmarturl.it/ABKroyaltidewww.abakas.nowww.facebook.com/AbakasMusicwww.instagram.com/abakasmusicwww.twitter.com/abakasmusicwww.youtube.com/channel/UCg07oO49SKglbYRlAmyWgzA



