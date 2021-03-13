"MTV Movie & TV Awards" Set To Return For Epic Two-Night Celebration





Immediately following the annual star studded event, MTV will air the inaugural "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" (WT) on Monday, May 17, a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.



Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details for both can't-miss events will be announced at a later date.



In December, MTV expanded its traditional awards ceremony to "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time," a 90-minute special that paid homage to the extraordinary moments in film and TV history from the 80s until present day. Hosted by



For updates and additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV announce the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" will make its highly-anticipated return on Sunday, May 16 for an epic Los Angeles multi-day takeover honoring the biggest and best in movies and television.Immediately following the annual star studded event, MTV will air the inaugural "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" (WT) on Monday, May 17, a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details for both can't-miss events will be announced at a later date.In December, MTV expanded its traditional awards ceremony to "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time," a 90-minute special that paid homage to the extraordinary moments in film and TV history from the 80s until present day. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, MTV celebrated the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene-stealing moments including awards like GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off - Kevin Bacon, GOAT: Comedy Giant - Kevin Hart, GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock - Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair and GOAT: Hero For the Ages - Chadwick Boseman. Along with performances by Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker. Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost(TM) (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC(R).For updates and additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.



