Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell Release 'Noyalain' Single, First Taste Of 'Burn' LP

As of March 12, 'Noyalain' is available digitally across online platforms and can be ordered at https://orcd.co/noyalain The full 'Burn' album, set for release on May 7, can be pre-ordered on vinyl, CD and digitally at https://orcd.co/lisajulesburn New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell, best known for their work as part of the legendary band Dead Can Dance, present 'Noyalain (Burn', the first single from their forthcoming studio album 'Burn'. Produced by James Chapman (MAPS), the long-play will be released on May 7 via Atlantic Curve, a London-based label that is part of the Schubert Music Europe."Noyalain is a song of welcome. An invitation to walk in peace, unlock the passive passion within, engage in the diversity of life and celebrate," says Lisa Gerrard."It is with great pleasure that I share this collaboration with Jules Maxwell. Jules and I began our creative journey with Dead Can Dance. We realised that we could connect through improvisation and that musical exploration continues to evolve with this present work."Under this new guise, Gerrard and Maxwell have created an album that presents a wonderfully diverse mix of electronica, alternative, cinematic soundscape and world music with hints of early Vangelis.The record began its journey more than seven years ago, when Lisa met Irish theatre composer Jules Maxwell before working together for the first time. Things really took root when Gerrard and Maxwell began writing songs for their earlier collaboration 'The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices (Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares)'. They were later introduced to Chapman and asked him to produce this album, which represents a stunning departure for all three of them.With Chapman joining the duo as producer, ideas began to be generated freely and over time a distinct sound for their work began to emerge. Their focus was to create a sound that was both euphoric and compelling, more inventive than what they had worked on separately in the past. From gentle beginnings, each track builds and intensifies, creating a hypnotic experience to listen to from start to finish."Noyalain is the first song we created which began to play images in my mind's eye. Widescreen images of far horizons and great landscapes. Of the living world at it's most devastatingly beautiful," says Jules Maxwell.With Lisa remaining in Australia, Jules adding his keys and percussion from France, and James bringing new light to the sound from England, the three were literally worlds apart, but those worlds fused in this music.7 specially commissioned films have been completed to coincide with the release of the album. Polish director Jacob Chelkowski's video, which accompanies this title track 'Noyalain (Burn)' proves more than a little provocative in these days of Covid, as it portrays the simple, traumatic act of touching.As of March 12, 'Noyalain' is available digitally across online platforms and can be ordered at https://orcd.co/noyalain The full 'Burn' album, set for release on May 7, can be pre-ordered on vinyl, CD and digitally at https://orcd.co/lisajulesburn



