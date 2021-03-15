63rd Grammys 2021: The Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 2021 Grammy Awards seemed to take forever to finally happen, but it's better late than never!
Two Grammy icons set historic marks as Beyoncé, who led all Grammy nominees with nine, is now the most winning performer-singer in Grammys history after multiple wins; and Taylor Swift
also made history as the first woman to win album of the year three times.
Billie Eilish
was the big winner at last year's Grammy Awards, sweeping the big four categories: song, record, album and new artist. She repeated with a record of the year win, and she (and her brother Finneas) took home an early award for the James
Bond movie theme "No Time to Die."
The night's other big awards went to H.E.R., who pulled an upset in the song of the year category, and Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the best new artist Grammy, one of many she won tonight.
Other notables included posthumous wins for Chick Corea and John Prine, and multiple wins for Fiona Apple, who also explained why she would not perform.
Check out the complete list of 2021 Grammy Award Winners below:
- Record of the Year: "Everything I Wanted," Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski and Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
- Album of the Year: "Folklore," Taylor Swift
- Song of the Year: "I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R.
and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
-Best Pop Solo Performance: "Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Rain on Me," Lady Gaga
with Ariana
Grande
-Best Pop Vocal Album: "Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "American Standard," James
Taylor
- Best Dance Recording: "10%," Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Bubba," Kaytranada
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Live at the Royal Albert Hall," Snarky Puppy
- Best Rock Performance: "Shameika," Fiona Apple
- Best Metal Performance: "Bum-Rush," Body Count
- Best Rock Song: "Stay High," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- Best Rock Album: "The New Abnormal," The Strokes
- Best Alternative Music
Album: "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," Fiona Apple
- Best R&B Performance: "Black Parade," Beyoncé
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Anything For You," Ledisi
- Best R&B Song: "Better Than I Imagine," Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R.
and Meshell Ndegeocello)
- Best Progressive R&B Album: "It Is What It Is," Thundercat
- Best R&B Album: "Bigger Love," John Legend
- Best Rap Performance: "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
featuring Beyoncé
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: "Lockdown," Anderson .Paak
- Best Rap Song: "Savage," Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby
Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
- Best Rap Album: "King's Disease," Nas
- Best Country Solo Performance: "When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay
and Justin Bieber
- Best Country Song: "Crowded Table," Brandi Carlile, Natalie
Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
- Best Country Album: "Wildcard," Miranda
Lambert
- Best New Age Album: "More Guitar Stories," Jim "Kimo" West
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "All Blues," Chick Corea, soloist
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: "Secrets Are the Best Stories," Kurt Elling
featuring Danilo Pérez
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Trilogy 2," Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Data Lords," Maria
Schneider Orchestra
- Best Latin Jazz Album: "Four Questions," Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Movin' On," Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters (Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music)
- Best Contemporary Christian Music
Performance/Song: "There Was Jesus," Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters (Zach Williams and Dolly Parton)
- Best Gospel Album: "Gospel According to PJ," PJ Morton
- Best Contemporary Christian Music
Album: "Jesus Is King," Kanye West
- Best Roots
Gospel Album: "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)," Fisk Jubilee Singers
- Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: "YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "La Conquista Del Espacio," Fito Paez
- Best Regional Mexican Music
Album (Including Tejano): "Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1," Natalia
Lafourcade
- Best Tropical Latin Album: "40," Grupo Niche
- Best American Roots
Performance: "I Remember Everything," John Prine
- Best American Roots
Song: "I Remember Everything," Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
- Best Americana Album: "World on the Ground," Sarah
Jarosz
-Best Bluegrass Album: "Home," Billy Strings
- Best Traditional Blues Album: "Rawer Than Raw," Bobby
Rush
- Best Contemporary Blues Album: "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?," Fantastic Negrito
- Best Folk Album: "All the Good Times," Gillian Welch
and David
Rawlings
- Best Regional Roots Music
Album: "Atmosphere," New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Best Reggae Album: "Got to Be Tough," Toots and the Maytals
- Best Global Music
Album: "Twice as Tall," Burna Boy
- Best Children's Music
Album: "All the Ladies," Joanie Leeds
- Best Spoken
Word Album: "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State
Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry
on Earth," Rachel Maddow
- Best Comedy Album: "Black Mitzvah," Tiffany Haddish
- Best Musical Theater Album: "Jagged Little
Pill," Original Broadway Cast
- Best Compilation Soundtrack
For Visual Media: "Jojo Rabbit," Various
Artists
- Best Score Soundtrack
For Visual Media: "Joker," Hildur Gudnadottir, composer
- Best Song Written For Visual Media: "No Time to Die," Billie Eilish
O'Connell and Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Best Instrumental Composition: "Sputnik," Maria
Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
-Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Donna Lee," John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
- Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "He Won't Hold You," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)
- Best Recording Package: "Vols. 11 & 12," Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
- Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: "Ode to Joy," Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
- Best Album Notes: "Dead Man's Pop," Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
- Best Historical Album: "It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers," Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: "Hyperspace," Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David
Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco and Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt
- Best Remixed Recording: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)," Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (Saint Jhn)
- Best Engineered Album, Classical: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar,'" David
Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago
Symphony Orchestra)
- Producer of the Year, Classical: David
Frost
- Best Orchestral Performance: "Ives: Complete Symphonies," Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Best Opera Recording: "Gershwin: Porgy and Bess," David
Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel
Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David
Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Best Choral Performance: "Danielpour: The Passion
of Yeshua," JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James
K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)
- Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: "Contemporary Voices," Pacifica Quartet
- Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra," Richard O'Neill; David
Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
- Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: "Smyth: The Prison," Sarah
Brailey and Dashon Burton; James
Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
- Best Classical Compendium: "Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke," Isabel
Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
- Best Contemporary Classical Composition: "Rouse: Symphony No. 5," Christopher
Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)
- Best Music
Video: "Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid
- Best Music
Film: "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," Linda
Ronstadt.