Musicians That Inspired Online Slots

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since their inception, slots have gone through a lot of changes. From their beginning back in the late 19th century to now being available in the online form, it is safe to say that slot machines are one of the most popular types of gambling. It should come as no surprise then that they have made their way into popular culture as well. Seeing as how there are various themes nowadays, we can now also find slots inspired by famous musicians. Keep on reading to see what options avid music fans have.

Often regarded as one of the greatest instrumentalists in rock music, Jimi Hendrix inspired a Woodstock-themed video slot game that features his famous songs and guitar solos. With five reels and 20 paylines, this game allows players to bet anything from a few cents to a few hundreds of coins. If a player activates the "Purple Haze" bonus or unlocks the Red Guitar Re-spin, they can increase their winnings and get free spins. Plus, it has low volatility and 96.9% RTP, which keeps attracting players.

Elvis Presley

No one will forget the King thanks to his music. However, having a slot game about him also helps preserve his legacy. An unconventional video slot, this Elvis-themed game has 80 paylines and 60 ways of how a player can win. First-timers might get confused when they see the reels and how they are divided, but they actually follow the 3-of-a-kind style as well.

Michael Jackson

Fans of MJ"s music can enjoy his famous songs while taking the game for a few spins. The video slot comes with various features such as the Moonwalk Wilds and the Stacked Wilds that make the game even more interesting. There are also classics like the "Beat It" free-bonus and Smooth Criminal free-games, which award players with ten spins and five free-games, respectively. With 25 paylines and 96% RTP, this is certainly one of the most fun games around.

Deadmau5

One of Canada"s biggest DJs of today, Deadmau5, has collaborated with a software development company to release a slot title inspired by his career. With a wide selection of online casinos available in Canada, fellow Canadians will not have a problem finding this game and enjoying its incredible soundtrack. Five reels, 243 paylines, multipliers, wild symbols, an RTP of 95.22%, and amazing 3D graphics all make this game one of a kind.



Guns N' Roses

This hard rock band from LA is one of many rock bands that have inspired video slot games. Released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses, the game welcomes players with "Sweet Child O"Mine" and allows them to enjoy the five reels with symbols that feature the band members as well as 20 paylines. There are also various extras such as the "Appetite for Destruction" Wild and the Guitar Solo multiplier. Moreover, there are other big hits playing in the background.

Megadeth

Megadeth is another band with a slot game. Alongside various instruments and signed guitar picks, band members also appear as symbols. The 5-reel slot also offers various songs by the often controversial band as well as a "Head Crusher" bonus round that brings tons of cash prizes and free spins.

KISS

With such an iconic stage presence, there was no chance that game developers would skip KISS. "Kiss: Shout Out Loud!" has two separate reels and creates 100 paylines. Symbols include the band"s logo and close-ups of band members. While listening to the greatest hits of these legendary rock stars, players can get up to 20 free spins and even a 20x multiplier.

Motorhead

There is also a slot game paying homage to Motorhead. With 22 studio albums, there is a lot of material to incorporate into this game and the developers delivered. Not only is Ace of Spades featured, but players can also enjoy a virtual stage where the band performs. Experienced players will notice that this game has an unusual 76 paylines with five reels. And those missing Lemmy will be happy to see (and hear) him while playing the Motorhead video slot.

Elton John

Fans of the Rocket Man will surely appreciate the Elton John-themed slot game. The five reels are decorated with symbols like pianos, golden records, and sunglasses. The game is full of features that are named after Sir Elton"s songs such as the "I"m Still Standing" bonus. With a design that is bright and extravagant as the man himself, this game is a must-play.

Dolly Parton

Finally, we have the living legend, Dolly Parton herself. Mostly pink and purple, this video slot lets players enjoy the hits of the country icon while the icons show items related to Dolly in one way or another, such as her signature, piano, microphone, guitar, and lips. There is also an expanding wild that has Dolly as the symbol.

Musician-themed slots are becoming more common with each passing day. With that in mind, there will surely be new video slots featuring famous musicians coming out on a regular basis.

---

Image author: Jessica Branstetter; taken from Flickr