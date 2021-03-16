Jacob Collier Makes Grammy History: Becomes First British Artist To Win A Grammy Award For Each Of His First Four Albums



Jacob Collier is already hard at work on Djesse Vol. 4, the culmination to his four-album expedition of sound, style and space. Stay tuned for new music coming soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Jacob Collier, who earned his 5th career GRAMMY Award. He has also made history as the first British artist to win a GRAMMY Award for each of his first four albums (In My Room, Djesse Vol. 1, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3). Collier is a 7-time GRAMMY nominee and won the award for Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals for his song "He Won't Hold You" (Feat. Rapsody).Accepting the award, Collier said: “Thank you so much to Rapsody for being a stupendous part of this song and bringing a beautiful poetic nature. This is an incredibly exciting time to be an artist and I’m super thrilled to accept this award.”The 26-year-old musician/composer/producer entered the evening with three nominations for Djesse Vol. 3 (Hajanga/Decca/Interscope) including Album Of The Year and Best R&B Performance for " All I Need " (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign). He also co-presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album during tonight’s telecast.Since the nominations were announced in November, Collier has performed on multiple high profile TV shows including The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show and CBS This Morning: Saturday. He also co-wrote and sings on one of the biggest songs of the year so far, SZA’s "Good Days." Just this week he has been featured in the New York Times Magazine’s “19 Songs That Matter Right Now” Music Issue, The Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Billboard and Esquire.At home in his famous London Music Room, Collier produced, wrote, mixed, recorded, arranged and performed nearly every element on Djesse Vol. 3 himself. Djesse Vol. 3 also features Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Kiana Ledé, Kimbra, Mahalia, Rapsody, T-Pain, Tank and The Bangas, Tori Kelly and Ty Dolla $ign. The project earned Collier his late-night television debuts on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Later… with Jools Holland, in addition to groundbreaking home performances for NPR's Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.Jacob Collier is already hard at work on Djesse Vol. 4, the culmination to his four-album expedition of sound, style and space. Stay tuned for new music coming soon.



