Myles Williams Announces Global Release Of Humorous Country Song 'Prison Life'

For more information go to www.myleswilliamsmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, acclaimed singer and songwriter Myles Williams announced the upcoming March 31, 2021 release of Prison Life, his highly-anticipated new single. Williams’ fans are excited to see him perform after everyone has had to endure the awful, ongoing issues of COVID-19 pandemic. The fans expressed their thanks for the new song and hope to see Williams performing in person very soon. Performance venues will soon be providing live shows again.Prison Life is racy and humorous old-school country song that fits into two performance categories: country music and comedy. It is the first single before Williams’ upcoming full-length release, expected to drop within the year. Williams worked on Prison Life in the studio with producer Chris Griffin of Griffin Mastering. After a brief hiatus from writing and performing his music, Williams came up with the concept of country plus comedy to show his unique style and raunchy sense of humor.“My song Prison Life (is the life for me) is a jaunty, two-stepping country song,” said Williams. “The guy described in the song thinks that prison looks like a good alternative to home life. He really wants to be in prison because he does not want to go home, and would rather stay locked up for some ‘peace and quiet.’ He is more than willing to deal with all of the usual dangerous aspects of living in a men’s prison, such as preferring a shower attack than to go back home to a relationship with a woman he doesn’t love. He hates the way she deals with him, constantly “nagging” him.”Indeed, as the lyrics reveal, the man telling the story feels that his wife is a hassle and her comments to him are always exhausting and never-ending. The prisoner would rather stay incarcerated and take his chances on being physically hurt, and more, in painful and different violating situations. He says that being stabbed and then dying or being cornered in the shower is desirable compared to what is waiting for him when he gets back to town. He would even “lay with a man” and would be happy to eat a decent meal before being executed. Being locked up for the rest of his days is more tolerable for him than being yelled at or questioned by his wife, if the authorities ever decide to release him.Williams continued, “I've been a recording artist for over twenty years. Any sort of creative pursuit is deep in my heart. A lot of my time has been spent as a painter and an award-winning visual artist. Even though I’ve been primarily working as a painter, I explore all sorts of creative outlets, pursuing anything that piques my interest. Visual arts, music and comedy are all part of the same excitement of bringing something special to an audience. I’ve been lucky enough to show my art in various galleries, and perform stand-up comedy my songs.”Williams is well-known guitarist and a singer-songwriter. He has a reputation in the music industry as a great talent and humorist with a great sense of irony.Listeners can buy the single, “Prison Life,” on iTunes and are invited to stream the song on Spotify, Deezer, TikTok, Pandora and other outlets.YouTube— https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4NrtWNk7G498i1woA-S45Instagram— https://www.instagram.com/myleswilliams96/Facebook— https://www.facebook.com/myles.williams.545402/For more information go to www.myleswilliamsmusic.com



