Jhene Aiko Re-Releases Her Legendary First Mixtape Sailing Soul(s) Available Now



Marking its tenth anniversary, Sailing Soul(s) is available on DSPs for the very first time ever via 2Fish/ArtClub/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. Jhené announced the special release of Sailing Soul(s) earlier this week in her exclusive interview with



Self-released on March 16, 2011, Sailing Soul(s) marked Jhené’s arrival on LA’s burgeoning music scene and led to national recognition, massive buzz among press and fans alike, and a major label signing.



Fast-forward ten years and millions of records sold, and Jhené Aiko has crowned a breakthrough year with three Grammy® Award nominations, with Chilombo earning nods as Album Of The Year and Best Progressive R&B Album; and "Lightning & Thunder" featuring



In addition to its Grammy® recognition, Chilombo also generated nominations for an American



The one-year-old Chilombo, originally released on March 6, 2020, made chart history as the biggest Billboard R&B debut from a female artist since Beyonce’s Lemonade in 2016. Chilombo topped the Billboard R&B chart at #1 not once but twice in 2020, and has garnered over 2 billion streams worldwide.



Chilombo has spun off five gold and platinum singles: "Triggered (freestyle)," "None Of Your Concern" featuring Big Sean, "P’$$Y Fairy (OTW)", "Happi­ness Over New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six-time Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jhené Aiko celebrates her birthday and the anniversary of her certified platinum ‘Album Of The Year’ nominee Chilombo with a ‘thank you’ to her loyal fans for an amazing journey: the commercial debut of her legendary first mixtape, Sailing Soul(s).Marking its tenth anniversary, Sailing Soul(s) is available on DSPs for the very first time ever via 2Fish/ArtClub/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. Jhené announced the special release of Sailing Soul(s) earlier this week in her exclusive interview with Ellen DeGeneres.Self-released on March 16, 2011, Sailing Soul(s) marked Jhené’s arrival on LA’s burgeoning music scene and led to national recognition, massive buzz among press and fans alike, and a major label signing.Fast-forward ten years and millions of records sold, and Jhené Aiko has crowned a breakthrough year with three Grammy® Award nominations, with Chilombo earning nods as Album Of The Year and Best Progressive R&B Album; and "Lightning & Thunder" featuring John Legend nomina­ted for Best R&B Performance. Jhené was recently announced as host of the 63rd annual Grammy® Awards Premiere Ceremony, to be livestreamed via Grammy.com on Sunday, March 14th.In addition to its Grammy® recognition, Chilombo also generated nominations for an American Music Award (for Best Soul/R&B Female), two Soul Train Awards (including Album Of the Year), and three NAACP Image Awards (including Outstanding Album, and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song plus Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration (Contemporary) both for “B.S.” featuring H.E.R.).The one-year-old Chilombo, originally released on March 6, 2020, made chart history as the biggest Billboard R&B debut from a female artist since Beyonce’s Lemonade in 2016. Chilombo topped the Billboard R&B chart at #1 not once but twice in 2020, and has garnered over 2 billion streams worldwide.Chilombo has spun off five gold and platinum singles: "Triggered (freestyle)," "None Of Your Concern" featuring Big Sean, "P’$$Y Fairy (OTW)", "Happi­ness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" featuring Miguel & Future, "B.S." featuring H.E.R., and the most recent ”Born Tired”. "B.S." went to #1 at both urban and rhythm radio, and Jhené currently dominates those formats with guest appearances on recent singles from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Saweetie.



