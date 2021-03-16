Clever Unveils Much-anticipated Debut Album "Crazy" Today



Hailing from rural Alabama, CLEVER materializes with skyscraping spectral melodies, woozy rhymes, untouchable charisma, and unexplainable mystique. If a Tim Burton character hopped off screen and made hip-hop, it might sound like this, shuddering with emotion, teeming with seduction, and jarring with attitude. After doing a bid, he initially cut his teeth as a songwriter for everyone from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After heating up the anticipation to a boiling point, CLEVER unleashes his debut album, CRAZY, via Grade A/Posty Co./Republic Records/Universal Music.He bulldozed the way for the record with the buzzing smash 'Life's A Mess II' [feat. Juice WRLD & Post Malone]. Right out of the gate, it amassed 4 million-plus and counting Spotify streams in addition to garnering critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from UPROXX and HotNewHipHop, HYPEBEAST described it as 'a heartbreaking, hard-hitting and hypnotic version.' Complex included it on 'Best New Music This Week' and went on to call it 'heartfelt.' Meanwhile, the early standout 'Rolls Royce Umbrella' [feat. Chris Brown] has also posted up 1.3 million Spotify streams and counting.HotNewHipHop pegged him as 'one of the stars of tomorrow,' and HipHopDX described 'Rolls Royce Umbrella' as 'moody and triumphant.' In addition, he spoke to Substream Magazine in-depth about his rise and the new music.Crazy threads together an unforgettable trip through CLEVER's mind, and he invited some icons along for the ride. He joins forces with Lil Wayne and Isaiah Lyric on the piano-driven 'Call Me Nobody' where his quiet verses give way to a towering chorus and knockout cameos from Weezy and Isaiah. Ominous keys underscore the painful social justice melodies of 'Skittles' [feat. Lil Baby] as he wails, 'If I beat another case, what's the score?' Everything culminates on the airy guitar and 808 exhale of 'Alive.' The finale builds towards one last vocal exorcism punctuated by a bold vocal crescendo.Repeatedly dubbed 'The music industry's best-kept secret,' CLEVER is no longer a secret in 2021.TRACKLISTING:JulyUse AgainIn My EarCall Me Nobody feat. Lil Wayne Isaiah Lyric Everything BeautifulWay OutRolls Royce Umbrella feat. Chris BrownLife's A Mess II feat. Juice WRLD & Post Malone99DreamsIt's All BadSkittles feat.Lil BabyAliveHailing from rural Alabama, CLEVER materializes with skyscraping spectral melodies, woozy rhymes, untouchable charisma, and unexplainable mystique. If a Tim Burton character hopped off screen and made hip-hop, it might sound like this, shuddering with emotion, teeming with seduction, and jarring with attitude. After doing a bid, he initially cut his teeth as a songwriter for everyone from David Foster to Snoop Dogg before dropping his solo single 'When Only You Will Do' [feat. Droc] in 2018. The song caught the attention of Juice WRLD and Grade A Productions who got behind him. Soon after, he appeared on 'Ring Ring' with RVSSIAN from Juice WRLD's chart-topping gold-certified debut, Death Race for Love, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. In its wake, CLEVER unleashed the mixtape Who Is Clever. The standout 'Stick By My Side' [feat. NLE Choppa] racked up 22 million Spotify streams and turned Post Malone into a fan, leading to an eventual deal with his label Posty Co. Kicking off 2020, he featured on Justin Bieber's 'Forever' alongside Post, marking his second appearance on a #1 album in six months. After posting up 100 million-plus streams and receiving acclaim from the likes of HotNewHipHop who christened him, 'The music industry's best-kept secret,' he spins his very own myth on his 2021 full-length debut album due soon.



