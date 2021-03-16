Clever Unveils Much-anticipated Debut Album "Crazy" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After heating up the anticipation to a boiling point, CLEVER unleashes his debut album, CRAZY, via Grade A/Posty Co./Republic Records/Universal Music.
He bulldozed the way for the record with the buzzing smash 'Life's A Mess II' [feat. Juice WRLD
& Post Malone]. Right out of the gate, it amassed 4 million-plus and counting Spotify streams in addition to garnering critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from UPROXX and HotNewHipHop, HYPEBEAST described it as 'a heartbreaking, hard-hitting and hypnotic version.' Complex included it on 'Best New Music
This Week' and went on to call it 'heartfelt.' Meanwhile, the early standout 'Rolls Royce Umbrella' [feat. Chris Brown] has also posted up 1.3 million Spotify streams and counting.
HotNewHipHop pegged him as 'one of the stars of tomorrow,' and HipHopDX described 'Rolls Royce Umbrella' as 'moody and triumphant.' In addition, he spoke to Substream Magazine in-depth about his rise and the new music.
Crazy threads together an unforgettable trip through CLEVER's mind, and he invited some icons along for the ride. He joins forces with Lil Wayne
and Isaiah
Lyric on the piano-driven 'Call Me Nobody' where his quiet verses give way to a towering chorus and knockout cameos from Weezy and Isaiah. Ominous keys underscore the painful social justice melodies of 'Skittles' [feat. Lil Baby] as he wails, 'If I beat another case, what's the score?' Everything
culminates on the airy guitar and 808 exhale of 'Alive.' The finale builds towards one last vocal exorcism punctuated by a bold vocal crescendo.
Repeatedly dubbed 'The music industry's best-kept secret,' CLEVER is no longer a secret in 2021.
TRACKLISTING:
July
Use Again
In My Ear
Call Me Nobody feat. Lil Wayne
& Isaiah
Lyric
Everything
Beautiful
Way Out
Rolls Royce Umbrella feat. Chris Brown
Life's A Mess II feat. Juice WRLD
& Post Malone
99
Dreams
It's All Bad
Skittles feat.Lil Baby
Alive
Hailing from rural Alabama, CLEVER materializes with skyscraping spectral melodies, woozy rhymes, untouchable charisma, and unexplainable mystique. If a Tim Burton character hopped off screen and made hip-hop, it might sound like this, shuddering with emotion, teeming with seduction, and jarring with attitude. After doing a bid, he initially cut his teeth as a songwriter for everyone from David
Foster to Snoop Dogg
before dropping his solo single 'When Only You Will Do' [feat. Droc] in 2018. The song caught the attention of Juice WRLD
and Grade A Productions who got behind him. Soon after, he appeared on 'Ring Ring' with RVSSIAN from Juice WRLD's chart-topping gold-certified debut, Death Race for Love, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. In its wake, CLEVER unleashed the mixtape Who Is Clever. The standout 'Stick By My Side' [feat. NLE Choppa] racked up 22 million Spotify streams and turned Post Malone
into a fan, leading to an eventual deal with his label Posty Co. Kicking off 2020, he featured on Justin Bieber's 'Forever' alongside Post, marking his second appearance on a #1 album in six months. After posting up 100 million-plus streams and receiving acclaim from the likes of HotNewHipHop who christened him, 'The music industry's best-kept secret,' he spins his very own myth on his 2021 full-length debut album due soon.