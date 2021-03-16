New Zealand's SIX60 Confirm World's Largest Concert In Over A Year!



One of New Zealand’s biggest and most beloved acts, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a run of sold-out shows this January and February playing to tens of thousands of non-socially distanced fans across New Zealand, 5-piece band SIX60 are now confirmed to perform their biggest show - and the biggest gig on the planet for a year.The band made headlines internationally earlier this year with the wider world amazed to see the vast crowds able to attend SIX60’s shows, thanks to the country’s low count of Covid-19 cases.The band also made history at their most recent show, which was the first-ever gig live streamed to TikTok.Now SIX60 are continuing their tradition of world firsts by performing the biggest live music show on the planet since the pandemic began, at Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.It will be the first time a music act has performed at the venue - the home of legendary Rugby world champions the All Blacks. SIX60 and their team worked in close collaboration with the venue for over a year to make this one-off show a reality - in accordance with all recommended safety measures and guidelines.“It’s no secret that SIX60 have wanted to play Eden Park for some time now. We always felt that it was important a kiwi band should play the first show at our national stadium. Because of the hard work that New Zealand has done as a community we’re in the privileged position to be able to perform to an audience of this size. It’s a great reward, we’re stoked that it’s become a reality and it’s a real honour to bring our show to the garden of Eden. We can’t wait.” - Matiu Walters, lead singer of SIX60.SIX60’s newfound attention in the UK, Europe & United States led to them being interviewed and featured on a number of high profile press outlets including Pollstar, Billboard, the Telegraph, BBC Radio 4, Virgin Radio, ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Jools Holland.BBC News highlighted that the shows are “just unimaginable right now - the rock band SIX60 are out every weekend playing to thousands of fans”, while NME featured lead singer Matiu Walters in an interview, noting that they are “currently the planet’s biggest touring band”. Complex, The Guardian and CNN highlighted SIX60's impressive touring accomplishments as well.The latest single by SIX60, ‘All She Wrote’, is out now and has seen the band hit the number one spot in all nine charts in New Zealand. The song’s official video sees the band driving in an open-top car - in an homage to fellow Kiwi OMC’s ‘How Bizarre’ music video - as they greet passers-by and local celebrities.One of New Zealand’s biggest and most beloved acts, SIX60 are a multi award-winning, platinum-selling five piece band from Dunedin, New Zealand. They formed in 2008, naming the band after the address of the flat they lived in: number 660. They have released four number one albums, with their most recent LP back at #1 this week, taking it to over 55 weeks at the top spot. They have had a string of top ten singles including their huge fan favourite ‘Don’t Forget Your Roots’ (Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō), which SIX60 perform at the end of their shows with the help of local traditional Maori Kapa Haka performers.



