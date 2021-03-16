Xavier Omar Exudes R&B Royalty In NPR Tiny Desk Performance





https://www.facebook.com/XvrOmar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Xavier Omär’s NPR Tiny Desk At Home Concert is out today. Filmed at Rosella Coffee Co. by Screenville Films, the performance is an ode to the R&B heavyweight’s hometown of San Antonio. The special edition of the Tiny Desk series features Omär’s hit single “Blind Man” as well as three tracks from his latest album ‘if You Feel,’ which was released on October 23 via RCA Records. Full set list below.A triumphant record that proves “what a great place R&B is in right now” (NPR Music), ‘if You Feel’ debuted at the top of the iTunes R&B/Soul charts and received additional acclaim from VICE, V Magazine and COLORS. With assists from Jae Stephens, Sango and Masego, Omär continued his rise to R&B stardom while further proving his diverse musical talents on ‘if You Feel.’Watch the full performance: https://www.npr.org/2021/03/15/976594415/xavier-omar-tiny-desk-home-concertNPR TINY DESK SETLIST1. Like I Feel2. Blind Man3. SURF4. So Much MorePraise for Xavier Omär:“reminding us what a great place R&B is in right now” - NPR Music“a voice worth championing” - DJBooth“an absolute tease” - VICE"carved out his own lane in R&B" - Flaunt“truly an R&B delight” - UPROXXBorn into a musical family, Xavier Omär is no stranger to the wide spectrum of emotions that makes music so powerful. His sound harkens back to the smooth R&B of the 90’s and early-aughts and he cites TLC, Destiny’s Child, Mariah Carey, 112, Brandy and Dru Hill as formative acts that made him understand what the genre is capable of. A former collaborator with other talents like Noname and Sango, Omär’s musical maturity reaches new heights with every release.Omär’s last project, 2019’s ‘Moments Spent Loving You,’ was a collaboration with Sango that followed Omär’s smash hit “Blind Man” (over 64.8M+ worldwide streams) and his previous full-length Sango collaboration, 2016’s ‘Hours Spent Loving You.’ In 2020, Omär released ‘if You Feel,’ an album heralded by NPR Music as “without question, his best work to date.” Omär has over 141M+ worldwide streams and has over 1.3M+ monthly listeners on Spotify. ﻿https://www.xavieromar.comhttps://twitter.com/XvrOmarhttps://www.instagram.com/xvromarhttps://www.facebook.com/XvrOmar



