Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Arrive In Style As Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic - whose name was bestowed upon them by the one and only Bootsy Collins - introduced "



A limited edition collectable CD single is also available exclusively via the official New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiple GRAMMY Award winners Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak are celebrating the out-of-the-box success of "Leave the Door Open" with their triumphant live debut at last night's GRAMMY Awards, stealing the show with a spectacular performance of the acclaimed first single. The duo performed a tribute to the late Little Richard last night during the In Memoriam segment, playing "Long Tall Sally" and "Good Golly." Anderson .Paak was among the evening's big winners, taking home the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" GRAMMY for his 2020 single, "Lockdown," which was also nominated for "Best Music Video."This month has seen the blockbuster launch of Bruno Mars' first lifestyle clothing brand, Ricky Regal. The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection, presented in partnership with international sportswear brand Lacoste, launched alongside the premiere of "Leave The Door Open." The collection quickly sold out in the US on Lacoste.com and Lacoste owned retail stores.Silk Sonic - whose name was bestowed upon them by the one and only Bootsy Collins - introduced " Leave The Door Open " alongside an official music video directed by Mars and Florent Déchard with over 41 million views and counting. Currently ascending airplay charts at multi-format radio outlets around the world, the track was followed by a hugely popular social media campaign, #LetSilkSonicThrive, and was immediately welcomed by unprecedented critical acclaim. "What's new, smooth as silk on the ears, and features two stars of R&B?" wrote Billboard, praising Silk Sonic as "a groovy duo" and the single as "lounge at its heart." Consequence of Sound enthused, "Mars has a voice like a liquid whip, while .Paak raps and sings through a foggy haze. They sound like smoke on the water."A limited edition collectable CD single is also available exclusively via the official Bruno Mars webstore. Produced by Mars and D'Mile, and written by Mars, .Paak, D'Mile, and Brody Brown, " Leave The Door Open " heralds Silk Sonic's eagerly awaited debut album, AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC, is due later this year.



