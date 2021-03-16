Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/03/2021

Tom Zanetti Drops Official Video For 'Didn't Know'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling polymath Tom Zanetti drops official video for new hit single 'Didn't Know'. Filmed in a leafy greater-London estate, the video is a typically lavish Zanetti affair. One that showcases both his traditional, gentlemanly class and contemporary charm with effortless poise.

Combining soaring diva vocals, Zanetti's rapid-fire flow and a deep, brooding bassline, 'Didn't Know' is a slick house cut that's been crafted with the dancefloor in mind. His first single of the new year, the release marks what is no doubt the beginning of a strong run for Zanetti, hitting 2021 with intent.

Bursting onto the scene as a club promoter in his native Leeds, Tom Zanetti has since risen to the upper echelons of British music, amassing hundreds of millions of Spotify streams across his back catalogue, scoring a platinum-selling record with single 'You Want Me' and has countless sold-out international tours and festival headline slots under his belt. The musically minded entrepreneur now runs a handful of festivals and owns one of his hometowns leading premiere nightclubs: 'Dollhouse VIP', whilst also being the brain behind another of the nation's leading underground dance promotions 'Sleepin' Is Cheatin'.
A club-ready rap-house crossover heater, 'Didn't Know' is Tom Zanetti at his bold and brilliant best, and the Ibiza regular and UK club icon is far from done yet.






Most read news of the week
Imagine Dragons Unveil First New Music Since 2018: Two New Songs "Follow You" And "Cutthroat" Out Today
The Weeknd Will 'No Longer Allow' Label To Submit His Music To The Grammys After Snub
What Genres Of Music Are The Top Ones Among Students?
Australian Music Star Chanje Unveils Much-Anticipated Single
Anita Baker Prepares To Fight For Her Music!
NF Releases "Lost (Ft. Hopsin)" Video And Song Today
Sony Music Nashville Signs Willie Jones In Partnership With The Penthouse
Brittany Howard Releases Amazon Original Cover Of Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher"
Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram And Jon Randall Announce The Marfa Tapes


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106249 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026073455810547 secs