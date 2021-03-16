93rd Academy Awards - Oscars 2021 The Complete Nominations List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nominations for 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning and women fared well.
Seventy women received a total 76 nominations, according to the Academy, a record for a given year.
Two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, were nominated in the directing category in the same year for the first time.
Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.
"Mank," Netflix's black and white drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's development of the screenplay for the legendary film "Citizen Kane," led among the nominated films with 10 nods.
In light of the discussion around diversity and the Oscars, it is notable that three Black
men, Leslie
Odom Jr. for "One Night in Miami" and Daniel
Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for "Judas and the Black
Messiah," were all nominated in the best supporting actor category.
Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas
and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations live from London.
This year's ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and is set to air Sunday, April 25, on ABC.
Here is the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture
"The Father" (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe
Carcassonne, producers)
"Judas and the Black
Messiah" (Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, producers)
"Mank" (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas
Urbanski, producers)
"Minari" (Christina Oh, producer)
"Nomadland" (Frances McDormand, Peter
Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, producers)
"Promising Young Woman" (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, producers)
"Sound of Metal" (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, producers)
"The Trial of the Chicago
7" (Marc Platt and Stuart
Besser, producers)
Best Director
Thomas
Vinterberg ("Another Round
")
David
Fincher ("Mank")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Gary Oldman ("Mank")
Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom")
Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")
Vanessa
Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Frances
McDormand ("Nomadland")
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago
7")
Daniel
Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black
Messiah")
Leslie
Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black
Messiah")
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria
Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn
Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Olivia
Colman ("The Father")
Amanda
Seyfried ("Mank")
Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari")
Best Animated Feature Film
"Onward" (Pixar)
"Over the Moon" (Netflix)
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix)
"Soul" (Pixar)
"Wolfwalkers" (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Adapted Screenplay
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter
Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad
"The Father," Christopher
Hampton and Florian Zeller
"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao
"One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers
"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
"Judas and the Black
Messiah." Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung
"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell
"Sound of Metal." Screenplay by Darius
Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius
Marder, Derek Cianfrance
"The Trial of the Chicago
7," Aaron
Sorkin
Best Original Song
"Fight for You," ("Judas and the Black
Messiah"). Music
by H.E.R.
and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R.
and Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice," ("The Trial of the Chicago
7"). Music
by Daniel
Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel
Pemberton and Celeste
Waite
"Húsavík," ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Music
and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
"Io Si (Seen)," ("The Life Ahead"). Music
by Diane
Warren; Lyric by Diane
Warren and Laura
Pausini
"Speak Now," ("One Night in Miami"). Music
and Lyric by Leslie
Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Original Score
"Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard
Mank," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
"Minari," Emile Mosseri
"News of the World," James
Newton Howard
"Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Sound
"Greyhound," Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David
Wyman
"Mank," Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David
Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
"News of the World," Oliver
Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William
Miller and John Pritchett
"Soul," Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David
Parker
"Sound of Metal," Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos
Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Best Costume Design
"Emma," Alexandra
Byrne
"Mank," Trish Summerville
"Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom," Ann Roth
"Mulan," Bina Daigeler
"Pinocchio," Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best Animated Short Film
"Burrow" (Disney Plus/Pixar)
"Genius Loci" (Kazak Productions)
"If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix)
"Opera" (Beasts and Natives Alike)
"Yes-People" (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Best Live-Action Short Film
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"
Best Cinematography
"Judas and the Black
Messiah," Sean Bobbitt
"Mank," Erik Messerschmidt
"News of the World," Dariusz Wolski
"Nomadland," Joshua James
Richards
"The Trial of the Chicago
7," Phedon Papamichael
Best Documentary Feature
"Collective," Alexander
Nanau and Bianca Oana
"Crip Camp," Nicole
Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
"The Mole Agent," Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
"My Octopus Teacher," Pippa Ehrlich, James
Reed and Craig
Foster
"Time," Garrett Bradley, Lauren
Domino and Kellen Quinn
Best Documentary Short Subject
"Colette," Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
"A Concerto Is a Conversation," Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
"Do Not Split," Anders Hammer and Charlotte
Cook
"Hunger Ward," Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
"A Love Song for Latasha," Sophia
Nahli Allison
and Janice Duncan
Best Film Editing
"The Father," Yorgos Lamprinos
"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao
"Promising Young Woman," Frédéric Thoraval
"Sound of Metal," Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
"The Trial of the Chicago
7," Alan Baumgarten
Best International Feature Film
"Another Round
" (Denmark)
"Better Days
" (Hong Kong)
"Collective" (Romania)
"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
"Emma," Marese Langan, Laura
Allen, Claudia Stolze
"Hillbilly Elegy," Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia
Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
"Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom," Sergio
Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
"Mank," Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff
"Pinocchio," Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Best Production Design
"The Father." Production Design: Peter
Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
"Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom." Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen
O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
"Mank." Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
"News of the World." Production Design: David
Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth
Keenan
"Tenet." Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects
"Love and Monsters," Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
"The Midnight Sky," Matthew Kasmir, Christopher
Lawrence, Max Solomon and David
Watkins
"Mulan," Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
"The One and Only Ivan," Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
"Tenet," Andrew Jackson, David
Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher.