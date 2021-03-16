Evanescence Release New Single 'Better Without You'



As an answer to those who have attempted to hold her back in the past, “Better Without You” is bandleader Amy Lee’s unapologetic declaration of independence. With mammoth vocals and a metal heart, the song follows previous singles “Wasted On You” and “Use My Voice.”

“Better Without You” was teased with an interactive digital puzzle that fans had to solve in order to hear a snippet of the song - and the band have plenty more surprises in store leading up to ‘The Bitter Truth.’



Their 2021 European tour dates are:

Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

Thu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

Sat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, Velodrom

Sun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL,

Tue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Wed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

Fri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Sat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Mon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

Tue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Wed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, Zenith

Fri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

Sun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

Mon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

Fri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Sun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2

Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre



The Bitter Truth is an epic, band-driven collection inspired by struggle, loss and overcoming within the (often bitter) realities of the 21st century. The band’s first original LP in ten years and since singer Amy Lee started a family, it’s a return-to-force and one hell of a rock and roll album. The new songs have already received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter Metal Hammer, Metro, Kerrang,



