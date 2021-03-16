Evanescence Release New Single 'Better Without You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Evanescence has released “Better Without You”, the next official single to be taken from their forthcoming album The Bitter Truth (Sony), out March 26th which is their first album of all-new music in ten years.
As an answer to those who have attempted to hold her back in the past, “Better Without You” is bandleader Amy Lee’s unapologetic declaration of independence. With mammoth vocals and a metal heart, the song follows previous singles “Wasted On You” and “Use My Voice.”
“Better Without You” was teased with an interactive digital puzzle that fans had to solve in order to hear a snippet of the song - and the band have plenty more surprises in store leading up to ‘The Bitter Truth.’
Their 2021 European tour dates are:
Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich
Thu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan
Sat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, Velodrom
Sun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL, Arena
Tue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Wed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena
Fri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
Sat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
Mon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena
Tue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Wed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, Zenith
Fri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal
Sun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle
Mon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12
Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12
Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena
Fri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
Sun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena
Mon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2
Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre
The Bitter Truth is an epic, band-driven collection inspired by struggle, loss and overcoming within the (often bitter) realities of the 21st century. The band’s first original LP in ten years and since singer Amy Lee started a family, it’s a return-to-force and one hell of a rock and roll album. The new songs have already received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter Metal Hammer, Metro, Kerrang, Music
Week, Rock Sound and many more, and showcase the “ferocious and hymnal” (The New York Times) sound that made Evanescence
a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee “one of rock’s definitive voices” (Rolling Stone).
Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Evanescence
has made an impact on people around the world. The group’s 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit “Bring Me to Life” reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular “My Immortal” peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence
which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence
lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via Sony. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence
launched their worldwide “Synthesis Live” tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra.