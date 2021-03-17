Audality Partners With Legendary Music Producer Jerry Wonda

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Audality, an Atlanta-based wireless audio technology firm, announces its partnership with legendary Grammy-award winning producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis. Audality and Wonda are joining forces to “share the sonic” of Audality’s line of wireless home speakers.



Wonda, who has produced some of the biggest hits from The Fugees, Shakira, Whitney Houston, Justin Bieber, and countless other musicians, is an icon in the music and recording industry. Wonda’s career spans 30 years and includes three Grammy Awards, 16 nominations, a publishing catalog of more than 300 titles selling over 300 million single and album copies worldwide, as well as his musical career with The Fugees and Melissa Etheridge, among others. Through this new venture, Audality and Wonda will partner on various initiatives including streaming and live events, philanthropic efforts and more to help both the music fan and musician gain a better audio experience through Audality’s line of WiC®-powered home speakers.



“It’s truly an honor to be partnering with the incomparable Jerry Wonda,” says Paul Raley, CEO and founder of Audality. “Jerry is an incredible musician, producer, entertainer and philanthropist, and an all-around joy to work with. His expertise and support is invaluable to us as we continue innovating and making our products better for the listener and musician alike.”



Wonda was first introduced to Audality through the company’s line of wireless guitar systems, which eliminate common problems guitarists and bass players face when using connected systems on stage. After using Audality’s equipment in live shows for several years, Wonda learned about the company’s wireless home audio speakers, which he’s since implemented into his studio.

“Audality is all about the sonic,” says Wonda. “When I got my first set of Audality speakers I was super excited and impressed with the sound, design and technology. It’s not loud – just sonic, clean and pure. It’s nothing like any other product I’ve used on the market. The sonic is the key for me. And, Audality has it.”



Since 2016, Audality has worked in conjunction with musicians to refine its professional products, which led to the release of Audality’s S-Series line of speakers for home audio. The S-Series is a line of battery-powered, wireless speakers that deliver a premium listening experience through its patented WiC® technology. The S-series speakers are able to broadcast 24-bit audio from one transmitter to four battery-powered wireless speaker cabinets, offering the flexibility to create a multi-room system without a single wire.

Audality and Wonda will be working on various initiatives throughout 2021. To learn more about Audality’s S-series line of speakers, visit www.audality.com.



