Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Bob Hurwitz Talk For Ojai Music Festival





Andres will perform the I Still Play repertoire at the 2021 Ojai New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Laurie Anderson and Timo Andres spoke with Nonesuch Chairman Emeritus Bob Hurwitz for a session of Ojai Music Festival's Virtual Ojai Talks, which you can watch below. The conversation centers on I Still Play, the 2020 album of new solo piano compositions by artists who have recorded for Nonesuch, written in honor of Hurwitz, the label's longtime President, on his shifting to Chairman Emeritus. Anderson wrote Song for Bob, which Andres performs on the album, and Andres wrote and performs his own piece Wise Words; he also performs works by Nico Muhly, Louis Andriessen, Philip Glass, Steve Reich, and Donnacha Dennehy. Also on the album is music by John Adams, Brad Mehldau, Pat Metheny, and Randy Newman.Andres will perform the I Still Play repertoire at the 2021 Ojai Music Festival, of which John Adams is the Music Director. The Virtual Ojai Talks series celebrates the intersection of music, ideas, and the creative process with Ojai Festival artists, innovators, and thinkers.



