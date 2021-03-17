25 Downtown Grammy Win





Elisabeth McLaughlin - Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 (Desert Sessions) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This year, 25 different artists, writers, and clients across Downtown Music Holdings companies - Downtown Music Publishing, CD Baby, FUGA, Songtrust - wrote, produced, or otherwise contributed to projects that won 23 Grammy Awards across genres and categories.See the full list of Downtown winners below by company and hear a playlist of selections from Downtown Music Publishing's nominated works here: https://www.dmpgroup.com/news/downtown-clients-win-big-at-the-grammysCautious Clay - Best R&B Album: Bigger Love (John Legend)Dez Wright - Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)DuBose & Dorothy Heyward - Best Opera Recording: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess (The Metropolitan Opera) Fiona Apple - Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch The Bolt Cutters and Best Rock Performance: "Shameika" George Gershwin - Best Opera Recording: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess (The Metropolitan Opera)John Leventhal - Best Americana Album: World On The Ground (Sarah Jarosz) John Prine - Best American Roots Performance: "I Remember Everything" & Best American Roots Song: "I Remember Everything"Miles Davis - Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade) & Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "All Blues" (Chick Corea)Picadilly Music-Toots Hibbert-Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough (Toots & The Maytals)Position Music-Fantastic Negrito-Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind yet?Ryan Tedder - Best R&B Album: Bigger Love (John Legend) Sheer Music*-Anatii-Best Music Video: "BROWN SKIN GIRL" (Beyoncé)Zach Skelton - Best R&B Album: Bigger Love (John Legend)*Downtown Music Holdings announced the acquisition of Sheer Music Publishing in 2020Jim "Kimo' West -Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories (Jim "Kimo' West)Arturo O'Farrill - Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions (Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)Joanie Leeds - Best Children's Music Album: All The Ladies (Joanie Leeds)Curb Records - Best Roots Gospel Album: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) (Fisk Jubilee Singers) Ninja Tune - Best Progressive R&B Album: IT IS WHAT IT IS (Thundercat)Entertainment One - Best Gospel Performance/Song: MOVIN' ON (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)Iman Omari - Best Dance/Electronic Album: Bubba (Kaytranada)Micah Davis - Best Dance/Electronic Album: Bubba (Kaytranada)Edwin Vasquez - Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)Jason Garcia - Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)Chisom Ezeh - Best Global Music Album: Twice as Tall (Burna Boy)Elisabeth McLaughlin - Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 (Desert Sessions)



