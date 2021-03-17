25 Downtown Grammy Win

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This year, 25 different artists, writers, and clients across Downtown Music
Holdings companies - Downtown Music
Publishing, CD Baby, FUGA, Songtrust - wrote, produced, or otherwise contributed to projects that won 23 Grammy Awards across genres and categories.
See the full list of Downtown winners below by company and hear a playlist of selections from Downtown Music
Publishing's nominated works here: https://www.dmpgroup.com/news/downtown-clients-win-big-at-the-grammys
Cautious Clay - Best R&B Album: Bigger Love (John Legend)
Dez Wright - Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)
DuBose & Dorothy
Heyward - Best Opera Recording: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess (The Metropolitan Opera)
Fiona Apple
- Best Alternative Music
Album: Fetch The Bolt Cutters and Best Rock Performance: "Shameika"
George
Gershwin - Best Opera Recording: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess (The Metropolitan Opera)
John Leventhal - Best Americana Album: World On The Ground (Sarah Jarosz)
John Prine
- Best American Roots
Performance: "I Remember Everything" & Best American Roots
Song: "I Remember Everything"
Miles Davis - Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy
2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade) & Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "All Blues" (Chick Corea)
Picadilly Music
-Toots Hibbert
-Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough (Toots & The Maytals)
Position Music
-Fantastic Negrito
-Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind yet?
Ryan Tedder - Best R&B Album: Bigger Love (John Legend)
Sheer
Music*
-Anatii
-Best Music
Video: "BROWN SKIN GIRL" (Beyoncé)
Zach Skelton - Best R&B Album: Bigger Love (John Legend)
*Downtown Music
Holdings announced the acquisition of Sheer Music
Publishing in 2020
Jim "Kimo' West -Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories (Jim "Kimo' West)
Arturo O'Farrill - Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions (Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Joanie Leeds - Best Children's Music
Album: All The Ladies (Joanie Leeds)
Curb Records - Best Roots
Gospel Album: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) (Fisk Jubilee Singers)
Ninja
Tune - Best Progressive R&B Album: IT IS WHAT IT IS (Thundercat)
Entertainment One - Best Gospel Performance/Song: MOVIN' ON (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)
Iman Omari - Best Dance/Electronic Album: Bubba (Kaytranada)
Micah Davis - Best Dance/Electronic Album: Bubba (Kaytranada)
Edwin Vasquez - Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)
Jason Garcia - Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)
Chisom Ezeh - Best Global Music
Album: Twice
as Tall (Burna Boy)
Elisabeth McLaughlin - Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 (Desert Sessions)