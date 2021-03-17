Valerie June Performs "Call Me A Fool" On Late Night With Seth Meyers





“This stunning song cycle of redemption and reclamation adds an orchestral-pop sheen to June’s gorgeous blend of astral folk and meditative R&B.”- Rolling Stone



"The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, the introspective, quietly hopeful album she made more than a year ago, sounds just right in 2021." - The New York Times



“A psychedelic tour de force.” - Uncut



"One of Americana music’s most gifted and eclectic performers...her inimitable style, captivating voice, and emotive writing make for an enticing blend.” - New York Magazine



"At once grounded and cosmic, earthy yet divine...June's voice is now ever more present, more insistent, more mesmerizing. - NPR All Things Considered



"Beautifully enchanting...Valerie June weaves together folk, soul and cosmic psychedelia on this spiritual and sonic journey." - NPR Music



“Well worth the wait—a magical, country-soul offering.” - Essence



“Dylan touted Tennessean conjures up a country-soul fantasia.” - MOJO



"An immersive listening experience that, through complex arrangements and poetic contemplation, offers space for profound healing and reflection." - Nashville Scene



"Utterly beguiling with a luster that only deepens with repeated spins." - AllMusic



"June is a supersonic powerhouse, her sound comprised of shimmering bluegrass, soul, and stardust." - Garden & Gun



"Just the sound of June’s voice is enough to defrost any lingering icy memories of a cruel winter. She uses the album as a chance to wield hope and joy as tools in the battle of persistence." - Paste



"Offers a bold imperative to believe in the power of hope, imagination, and yearning." - Bandcamp Daily



“Call it what you want, but after a year of upheaval in a global pandemic, the arrival of her third album feels like a stroke of divine intervention. There couldn’t be better timing.” - The Line Of Best Fit



"As June continues to shape her style, it’s clear she’s zeroing in on her muse. She transports the listener through lush soundscapes that not only leave echoes; they leave a lasting halo-like glow." - Glide Magazine



"To hear Valerie June's voice is to remember Valerie June's voice...her every quiver bespeaks emotional honesty." - New Yorker

"Though it is still the first quarter of 2021, there is little doubt that The Moon and Stars will remain one of the year's best." - Black Grooves




