Gerd Janson Remixes SeeMeNot's 'Rapture'

'Borderline' was included on 'Long Overdue: The Sound Of A Revolution', along with an excerpt of Tamika Mallory's powerful speech in the wake of the death of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The first disco-trip for one of the finest voices in contemporary house music, SeeMeNot's biggest dancefloor moment to date arrives with a killer remix of 'Rapture' from Gerd Janson. Available now on her label, Brainstream, 'Rapture' is SeeMeNot's fourth single, and follows January's 'Joan Of Arc', supported by Simon Dunmore, Paco Osuna, Dubfire, Carl Craig, Martin Garrix, Kryder, Mousse T, John Digweed, and more. This record also represents the first meeting between SeeMeNot aka Renee Thompson and Janson, who will return together later this year.'Rapture' is a dancefloor-slaying call to arms for the new era. SeeMeNot says of the song: "Rapture is about building a march and saving the world from Armageddon. Get these bitches to cry for their lives to be spared. It is to wake up the sleeping and the depraved. Let the strong rise amongst the weak. And learn to find their place in delight and at the throne. Leave the shackles of mediocrity behind. Don't let people's ideas of you hold you back."Tipped by Mixmag, DJ Mag, Beatportal, i-D, and more, SeeMeNot brings both purpose and protest back to house music, exploring race and gender politics through the prism of a Black female artist. The hotly-tipped Jamaican-Canadian artist and musician broke cover in July 2020 with her debut mixtape, 'Long Overdue: The Sound Of A Revolution', the follow-up, entitled 'LEADER', is a collaboration with DJ LaLa and will be released this Spring.SeeMeNot quickly found success with her two first singles in the latter half of 2020. 'Borderline' (remixed by Roman Flügel), and 'Chez Renee' (featuring Joe Goddard mixes), attracted heavy support from multiple specialist shows on Radio 1 ('Borderline' Pete Tong premiere) through to BBC 6 Music and beyond, and DJs including TSHA, Erol Alkan, Soulclap, Skream, Anja Schneider, Solomun, Claptone, &me, Gorgon City, Job Jobse, AME, Dubfire, Joseph Capriati, Chris Lake, Carl Craig, Richie Hawtin, DJ T., Digitaria, Kiddy Smile, Monika Kruse, Andhim, Danny Howard, Tim Sweeney, Chloé, Marco Carola, Digitalism, Horse Meat Disco and many more.'Borderline' was included on 'Long Overdue: The Sound Of A Revolution', along with an excerpt of Tamika Mallory's powerful speech in the wake of the death of George Floyd. 'Long Overdue' featured SeeMeNot's own production work, and saw her singing a cappella over a mix from DJ Oliver Baptiste. The 30 minutes of music is a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional healing through singing and music that pays respect to her ancestors, and influences from country music to gospel are joined through a shared history of hymnals as both protest and healing music.



