3Mind Blight Teams With Trysette On New Single "Situations"



The lyric of 3Mind Blight expresses a man tormented by his desire to reach out and get close to someone and his hesitancy to act. We can all relate to this poignant ‘Situation’ as we are often driven by fear (fear of rejection and loss, fear of not being enough or even the fear of having things be too good perhaps).



Trysette responds with a sensual and loving gesture offering her heart as a safe place to land. She will be his “freedom”. This sentiment demonstrates the artist’s emotional maturity perhaps indicative of her own life lessons and hardships overcome.



3Mind Blight’s refreshing rawness, honesty and vulnerability in his vocal performance combined with Trysette’s sultry and endearing warmth, promises to expand your heart and leave you feeling hopeful.



“Situations” is available on all major online platforms and music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, TIDAL, etc.

“Music is music no matter how you wanna use it and as long as you make it somebody out there is gonna choose it to make them feel okay throughout the day so they don’t lose it.” - 3Mind Blight, Owner of 3MIND BLIGHT MUSIC LABEL and Publishing EST. 2018



3Mind Blight hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma. After 15 years experience as a music producer and multiple songwriting awards, 3Mind Blight embarked on a solo career in 2018. Drawing inspiration for his music from his feelings, emotions, and thoughts, he blends several musical genres into his songs. He is very well revered as a versatile artist who creates rap, rock, metal, orchestral, pop and more.



Trysette, an Australian singer, songwriter, pianist and back up singer to Bob Malone and John Fogerty, was first signed by Warner Chappell

